A 31-year-old woman die after a 41-year-old male suspect rape her in Central Province

A 31-year-old woman died after a 41-year-old male suspect rape her at new Vuhuha village, big Ngella in Central Province recently.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Inspector George Mouli said, “The woman died due to heavy bleeding after the suspect rape her.”

PPC Mouli said, “It was alleged that the suspect rape her after a family gathering close to her house.”

Inspector Mouli said, “Relatives rushed her to Tulagi hospital but due to the seriousness of the matter they referred her to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) for further medical attention but she died.”

Mr. Mouli said, “Police are currently working closely with Director Public Prosecution (DPP) to amend the charge of rape to murder.

“The suspect is remanded at Rove correctional facility while investigation into the matter is ongoing. The suspect will appear before the court on a later date,” said Inspector Mouli.

