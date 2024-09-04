Pools Etc. Elevates Pool Maintenance Services with Over 40 Years of Expertise in the Bay Area

Pools Etc. celebrates over 40 years of delivering expert pool maintenance and eco-friendly services across the Bay Area, ensuring pristine pools year-round.

Pools Etc is truly a top notch pool service provider. I had a very challenging situation and they responded quickly. They are now my trusted go-to team for my pool service. I highly recommended them.” — Matt Brown

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pools Etc. , a leading provider of comprehensive pool and spa maintenance services, proudly announces its continued commitment to delivering top-tier pool care to residential and commercial clients across the Bay Area. With over 40 years of industry experience, Pools Etc. has built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction, making it a go-to choice for maintaining pools is the Bay Area residents can trust.Pools Etc. offers a wide range of services, including weekly pool maintenance in the Bay Area. They also provide equipment repair, smart controls, automation installations, and specialized commercial pool services. As one of the most trusted pool cleaning services around the Bay Area that clients can rely on, the company’s dedication to maintaining crystal-clear pools and ensuring optimal water chemistry has earned it a loyal customer base, as evidenced by over 200 glowing 5-star reviews on Google.One of the standout features of Pools Etc. is its commitment to green and eco-friendly pool care practices. As environmental concerns continue to grow, the company has implemented sustainable methods and products that are safe for both customers and the environment. This approach has solidified Pools Etc.'s reputation as one of the top pool cleaners in the Bay Area.In addition to its comprehensive service offerings, Pools Etc. is known for its simple, proven process that guarantees customer satisfaction. The process begins with a free consultation and water chemistry test, followed by the design of a custom service plan tailored to the specific needs of each client. Trained and uniformed crews arrive on time, providing consistent, high-quality service that leaves pools sparkling clean and ready for enjoyment.With over 5,000 satisfied customers, 30+ skilled technicians, and a legacy of excellence spanning four decades, Pools Etc. is dedicated to continuing its tradition of top-notch pool care in the Bay Area. The company is fully licensed and insured, ensuring that every job is performed with the utmost professionalism and attention to detail.About Pools Etc.:Founded over 40 years ago, Pools Etc. has been providing exceptional pool and spa services to the Bay Area, focusing on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The company’s services range from weekly pool maintenance to complex equipment repairs, all performed by a team of trained professionals dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service. As a leader in pool maintenance Bay Area clients prefer, Pools Etc. is committed to offering eco-friendly solutions, ensuring the well-being of both clients and the environment.For more information about Pools Etc. and to schedule a free consultation, please visit https://www.poolsetcbayarea.com or call 650-328-8351.

