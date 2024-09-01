Guacamole Market Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers

The global guacamole market, valued at $852.30 million in 2021, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching $1.5 billion by 2031.

Guacamole's health benefits and versatility make it a staple in both households and the food service industry.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Guacamole Market," The guacamole market was valued at $852.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Guacamole has several health advantages and is a fantastic source of potassium, antioxidants, and healthy fats. As a result, the demand for guacamole is expected to rise dramatically as more people try to lead healthier lives by eating wholesome meals. Guacamole enhances heart health, prevents stroke, lessens liver damage, and fights inflammation. It also helps the brain and liver to operate better. It also helps to reduce deeper visceral belly fat and keeps a person full until their next meal by encouraging satiety. The regular, moderate use of it prevents bloating, moisturizes the skin, and delays aging. As a result, it is frequently used as a salad element and condiment in many different cuisines in the food and beverage (F&B) business.

Nevertheless, a prominent aspect that is projected to significantly raise revenue growth potential for the global guacamole market in the next years is a constant rise in demand for avocado-related items, particularly from markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, rapid changes in people's consumption and purchasing patterns is likely to boost the demand for cuisines and avocado-related food products, such as dips and spreads, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the guacamole market during the forecast period.

The guacamole market is segmented on the basis of end-user, packaging, distribution channel, and region. As per end-user, the market is classified into food processing industry, food service industry, and households. By packaging, the market is divided into glass bottles, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into business-to-business, supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into the food service industry, food service industry, and households. The food service industry segment accounted for a major share in the guacamole market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for quick meals that need little energy and time to prepare is being driven by rapid urbanization and an increase in the working population. This is one of the main elements boosting the guacamole market demand. In addition, as a result of globalization, people are becoming more open to trying different cuisines and demanding for ready to eat food products, which are likely to increase the demand for guacamole-topped sandwiches, burritos, and salads. Thus, the above factors are likely to propel the growth of the guacamole market size through the food service industry segment.

By packaging, the market is divided into glass bottles, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches. The glass bottles segment accounted for a major share of the guacamole market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As there is minimal to no risk to the health of the consumer and no chance that toxins may mix with the final product, glass bottle packaging is seen to be substantially safer. In addition, glass bottle packaging preserves the food or beverage.

According to guacamole market trends, by distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the offline segment, supermarket & hypermarket dominates the guacamole market share in 2020 owing to the great demand for avocado fruits in retail.

In 2021, North America accounted for a 48.4% share of the guacamole market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The popularity of Mexican food outside of Mexico is helping the guacamole business expand. Major market participants are also all concentrated in North America, where domestic production of raw material is declining. As a result of the favorable trade relations between the two regions, Mexico has become a popular destination for guacamole manufacturers looking to either, buy raw ingredients or establish processing facilities. Thus, the above factors are likely to supplement the North America guacamole market growth during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the guacamole industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the guacamole market industry, include Avoking, Calavo Growers, Inc., Casa Sanchez SF, Hormel Foods Corporation, Sabra Dipping Co., LLC, Salud Foodgroup Europe b.v, Snowcrest, Westfalia Fruit Ltd, Woolworths Group ltd, and Landec Corporation.

💡𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

- - 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬.

- - 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬.

- - 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭-𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫-𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤.

- - 𝐀𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬.

- - 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.

- - 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬.

- - 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐬 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬.

