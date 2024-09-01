Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva voted in snap parliamentary elections

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - 01 September 2024, 09:48

On September 1, snap elections are being held for the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva cast their votes at polling station No. 1 of the Sabail constituency No. 7 in Baku, located at secondary school No. 6.

President Ilham Aliyev entered the voting booth and cast his ballot.

Subsequently, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva cast their votes.

Polling station No. 1 of the Sabail constituency No. 7 has 579 registered voters, with 8 candidates competing for parliamentary seats in this constituency.

