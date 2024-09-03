Retriever Medical Receives Notice of Allowance for Innovative Clot Removal Device Patent

Illustration of a sinusoidal thrombus capture wire positioned between two expandable spheres, designed for effective clot removal in vascular procedures. The distal sphere expands to anchor and provide distal embolic protection, capturing the clot between the spheres, while the proximal sphere drags the thrombus into an aspiration catheter for removal. Illustration of a thrombus removal procedure showing a distal sphere expanded to provide embolic protection. The device effectively captures and removes the clot while minimizing the risk of fragments causing further complications.

Patent Covers Innovative Clot Removal Device With Independently Controllable Elements, Advancing Treatment of Vascular Blockages.

Our technology represents a critical step forward in the treatment of thrombotic events, offering physicians a highly adaptable tool that can be tailored to the specific needs of each patient.” — Ben Bobo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retriever Medical , a leader in developing advanced mechanical thrombectomy catheters, is proud to announce the receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application covering a breakthrough clot removal device. This innovative device is designed to efficiently remove occlusions from blood vessels, significantly advancing the treatment of thrombotic conditions.The newly allowed patent, titled “ Clot Removal Methods and Devices with Multiple Independently Controllable Elements,” outlines a novel device featuring an elongated member with two independently expandable elements, each controllable through a specialized handle interface. This technology enables precise manipulation of the device within the vessel, allowing the expandable elements to adopt various geometric shapes, including spherical, elliptical, and conical forms, to optimize clot capture and removal.Key Features of the Patented Technology:• Dual Expandable Elements: The device is equipped with proximal and distal expandable elements along the length of the elongated member, each capable of independent movement and expansion to accommodate various clot sizes and vessel anatomies.• Multiple Geometric Configurations: The expandable elements can be adjusted to a variety of shapes such as spherical, elliptical, and conical, ensuring effective engagement with the clot and minimizing the risk of vessel damage.• Enhanced Control Mechanism: The handle is designed with multiple physically manipulable interfaces, allowing precise control over the expansion and movement of the device, providing the operator with superior flexibility and control during the procedure.“This Notice of Allowance is a significant milestone for Retriever Medical, as it solidifies our position as a pioneer in the development of mechanical thrombectomy devices,” said Ben Bobo, CEO of Retriever Medical. “Our technology represents a critical step forward in the treatment of thrombotic events, offering physicians a highly adaptable tool that can be tailored to the specific needs of each patient. We are excited to bring this innovation to market and continue our mission to improve outcomes for patients suffering from vascular occlusions.”The patent is expected to be officially issued in the coming months, further strengthening Retriever Medical’s intellectual property portfolio and providing the company with a strong competitive edge in the thrombectomy device market.About Retriever Medical Retriever Medical is a cutting-edge medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of vascular diseases. With a focus on mechanical thrombectomy, the company’s portfolio includes state-of-the-art devices designed to improve patient outcomes by providing physicians with advanced tools for the removal of blood clots. Retriever Medical is committed to advancing the field of interventional medicine through continued innovation and collaboration with leading healthcare professionals.

