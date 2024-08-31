To His Excellency Mr. Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

AZERBAIJAN, August 31 - Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to the entire Kyrgyz nation, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Independence Day, August 31.

The large-scale programs and projects implemented under your leadership in brotherly Kyrgyzstan contribute to the comprehensive development of your country, its socio-economic progress, and the well-being of your people.

The ever-expanding Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz ties, now elevated to the level of strategic partnership, draw strength from the mutual respect and shared will of our peoples, who have historically lived in friendship and are bound by unbreakable ties. It is gratifying to note that our intergovernmental relations, developed through joint efforts, have entered a new phase. Undoubtedly, our mutual visits and regular meetings have created favorable conditions for this progress.

Today, cooperation between our countries is successfully developing in various fields, particularly in trade, economic, investment, and transportation sectors. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will realize the full potential of our partnership, further expand our traditionally friendly relations, and enhance our effective collaboration for the benefit of our brotherly peoples.

I highly appreciate your visit to Shusha in early July to participate in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States and the discussions we held.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and to the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic – continued prosperity and well-being.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 August 2024