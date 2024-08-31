Crypto Fund Leads Investment in YULILY, Ushering in a New Era for Short Video Cross-Border E-Commerce Industry

Marlton, NJ, Aug. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Crypto Fund announced an important initiative: it plans to enter the short video e-commerce sector by partnering with multiple capital companies to invest in the short video cross-border e-commerce platform "YULILY", aiming to use this opportunity to initiate a new chapter in the development of short video cross-border e-commerce.

Crypto Fund, with its professional and prudent investment philosophy, keen business insights, strong market analysis capabilities, and forward-looking investment strategies, offers investors a diversified range of investment services. These services not only cover various types of crypto assets but also explore and invest in numerous emerging projects with significant potential, fully meeting investor’s needs.

Crypto Fund: A Giant in the Crypto Industry Ventures into Short Video Cross-Border E-Commerce

In recent years, the short video cross-border e-commerce industry has emerged rapidly. The rise of content e-commerce models has not only provided consumers with unprecedented entertainment experiences and diverse shopping options but has also opened up a broader market for businesses. Crypto Fund, keenly aware of this trend, has decisively entered the short video cross-border e-commerce field in search of new growth points. The short video cross-border e-commerce platform "YULILY" has stood out with its unique business model and innovative concept, becoming the new investment favourite of Crypto Fund.





Crypto Fund: Supporting YULILY to Launch a New Era in Short Video Cross-Border E-Commerce

YULILY is a short video composite interest platform aimed at providing users with a platform to showcase themselves, discover beauty, and light up their lives through short videos, live broadcasts, and graphic content. Its headquarters are located in the United States, and its global operations center is located in Singapore.

Crypto Fund's investment in YULILY is comprehensive and deep, providing not only substantial financial support but also assistance in strategic planning and risk management. This investment reflects a high recognition of YULILY's unique business model and excellent user experience and represents Crypto Fund's strong confidence in the future development prospects of the short video cross-border e-commerce industry.

In terms of funding, Crypto Fund will inject significant capital to help YULILY expand its business scale, enhance its international brand influence, and accelerate its market positioning. Technologically, Crypto Fund will leverage its deep technical expertise to offer services such as decentralized chat encryption, video encryption, identity information encryption, and product traceability, making YULILY a safer, more efficient, and smarter short video cross-border e-commerce platform and leading technological innovation in the industry. In market strategy, Crypto Fund will use its extensive market resources and practical experience to provide precise market positioning, brand development, and marketing strategy support to YULILY, helping it expand its market more effectively.

Crypto Fund's investment will accelerate YULILY's development, driving it to achieve greater success in the short video cross-border e-commerce field. At the same time, this marks an expansion of Crypto Fund's business scope in the short video cross-border e-commerce sector, with its commercial value continuing to rise. Looking ahead, Crypto Fund's investment in YULILY is expected to spark more commercial innovation, offer consumers unprecedented video entertainment experiences, inject strong momentum into the cross-border e-commerce industry, and work together to create a brighter future.

Amos Leonard contact@cryptofundgroup.com

