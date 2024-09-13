Global Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid ring vacuum pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.19 billion in 2023 to $2.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in process industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage, demand for vacuum pumps in power generation and petrochemical plants, need for efficient vapor and gas handling in industrial processes, expansion of environmental and water treatment applications, increased use of vacuum pumps in hvac systems and air conditioning.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The liquid ring vacuum pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to transition towards energy-efficient and low-maintenance vacuum pumps, integration of iot and condition monitoring for predictive maintenance, focus on waste minimization and resource recovery in industries, demand for specialized pumps for hazardous and corrosive environments, expansion of vacuum technology in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

Growth Driver Of The Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market

Rising investment in the oil and gas sectors is expected to propel the growth of liquid ring vacuum pumps. Investments in the oil and gas sector have increased, especially in the downstream sector, which drives the demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps. The vacuum pumps in the oil and gas sector are used for processes that include filling, filtration, cooling, crystallizing, distillation, deaeration of caustic solutions, solvent recovery, and many more. Global investment in new downstream oil refining and integrated chemicals capacity will average $55 billion per year to 2025, leading to global crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity increasing by 1.7% annually. These investments will lead to an increasing number of liquid ring vacuum markets. Therefore, the rising investments in the oil and gas sector are driving the growth of the liquid ring vacuum pumps market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market include Atlas Copco Airpower N.V, Busch Vacuum Technics Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Flowserve Corporation.

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market. The key players operating in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market are developing innovative products to cope with humid and dusty environments and offer sustainable productivity.

Segments:

1) By Stage: Single, Multiple

2) By Material: Cast Iron, Stainless Steel, Other Materials

3) By Capacity: < 500 cfm, 500 cfm- 1500 cfm, > 1500 cfm

4) By End Use: Chemical Processing, Oil And Gas, Power, Paper And Pulp, General Process Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market share. The regions covered in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market Definition

Liquid ring vacuum pumps are rotating positive displacement machines that provide process vacuum in several industrial applications for handling dirty and potentially dangerous gas streams. The liquid ring vacuum pump are used in chemical process industries, particularly for the needs of solvent recovery, vacuum filtration, and vapor recovery. These liquid ring vacuum pumps are extensively used in bioethanol during distillation and rectification.

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid ring vacuum pumps market size, liquid ring vacuum pumps market drivers and trends, liquid ring vacuum pumps market major players, liquid ring vacuum pumps competitors' revenues, liquid ring vacuum pumps market positioning, and liquid ring vacuum pumps market growth across geographies. The liquid ring vacuum pumps market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

