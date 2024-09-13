Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The magnetic resonance imaging coils market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.89 billion in 2023 to $12.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, research and development, rising healthcare expenditure, regulatory compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The magnetic resonance imaging coils market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of telemedicine, expansion of hybrid imaging, precision medicine initiatives, personalized medicine, rapid diagnosis and treatment.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7200&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging coil market. Chronic diseases are those conditions that last for 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention and restrict activities of daily living. Diseases such as heart disease, and cancer are leading chronic diseases where MRI plays an important role in diagnosing a disease and also monitoring the body’s response to treatment. The MRI coil receives the radio frequency signal coming from the patient’s body and transmits the data to a computer that generates images.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/magnetic-resonance-imaging-coils-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the magnetic resonance imaging coils market include Esaote Spa, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, MR Instruments Inc.

Major companies operating in the magnetic resonance imaging coils market are focusing on innovative products such as MRI scanner with AI to drive revenues in their market. An MRI scanner with AI (Artificial Intelligence) refers to a magnetic resonance imaging system that incorporates artificial intelligence technology into its operation and image analysis processes.

Segments:

1) By Type: Radiofrequency Coil, Gradient Coil

2) By Application: Neurology, Cardiovascular, Spine and Musculoskeletal, Pediatric, Breast, Abdominal, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the magnetic resonance imaging coils market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the magnetic resonance imaging coils market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Definition

The magnetic resonance imaging coil is an essential component of an MRI machine and allows to capture of high-end images of specific body parts. MRI consists of multiple coils which serve different purposes, such as, they act as transmitters to develop a rotating magnetic field and also as receivers to detect radio-frequency signs. MRI or magnetic resonance imaging is a non-invasive imaging technology that uses magnetic fields, radio waves, and a computer to create detailed anatomical images of the human body. It is used as a hardware component to increase the performance of magnetic resonance imaging systems for imaging various medical conditions or injuries.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on magnetic resonance imaging coils market size, magnetic resonance imaging coils market drivers and trends, magnetic resonance imaging coils market major players, magnetic resonance imaging coils competitors' revenues, magnetic resonance imaging coils market positioning, and magnetic resonance imaging coils market growth across geographies.

