Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Liquid Fertilizers Market Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024

The liquid fertilizers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.23 billion in 2023 to $9.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to agricultural intensification, precision agriculture, global population growth, crop diversification, environmental awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The liquid fertilizers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government subsidies, climate change adaptation, biostimulants integration, greenhouse gas reduction, biological nutrient activation.

Growth Driver Of The Liquid Fertilizers Market

The increasing population is expected to drive the liquid fertilizers market. Increasing population refers to a rise in the total number of people living in a specific area, region, or country, leading to demographic growth Liquid fertilizers are used to help support increasing productivity, improving crop quality, and reducing the environmental impact of farming. These benefits help ensure food security and support the nutritional needs of a growing global population.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the liquid fertilizers market include Nutrien Ltd., Dolls Exports Private Limited, AgroLiquid, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Compo Expert GmBH, EuroChem Group AG.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the liquid fertilizers market. Major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products for market growth and a strong product portfolio.

Segments:

1) By Type: Nitrogen, Micronutrients, Potassium, Phosphate

2) By Production Process: Organic, Inorganic

3) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits, Pulses

4) By Application: Soil, Fertigation, Foliar

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid fertilizers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the liquid fertilizers market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Liquid Fertilizers Market Definition

The liquid fertilizers are used to improve the quality or quantity of plant growth. Liquid fertilizers are extracts of soluble chemicals that are directly sprayed on crops or plants or can be injected into the soil by pressure. These are used in crop nutrition activities in a wide variety of crops.

