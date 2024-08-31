PHILIPPINES, August 31 - Press Release

August 30, 2024 CHIZ: 'SENATE ASSIST' REVOLUTIONIZES SERVICE DELIVERY, BRINGING IMMEDIATE AID TO EVERY FILIPINO In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize public service delivery, the Senate of the Philippines, led by Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero, has launched in Tuguegarao City and Talisay City, Cebu, the "Senate Assist," an innovative online platform that delivers essential medical and social services directly to the fingertips of Filipinos, wherever they may be. "With Senate Assist, we are dismantling the barriers that have long separated our people from the help they need. Hindi na kailangan pang maghintay, magbiyahe, o mang-abala para makahingi ng tulong. Now, with just a few clicks, assistance is within reach," Escudero declared. The pioneering platform was first piloted in Tuguegarao City on August 29, during a community outreach event spearheaded by the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI). Residents of Barangay Carig Sur were the first to experience Senate Assist, guided personally by SSFI President Heart Evangelista-Escudero, who walked them through accessing the Senate's broad range of assistance programs. That same day, the platform was introduced to the people of Talisay City, through a dedicated Senate Assist booth at the "Lab For All" program--also known as "Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot para sa Lahat"--an initiative led by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos. Developed in collaboration with SSFI and supported by public and private sector partners, Senate Assist is poised to transform how the Senate delivers services nationwide. "This initiative is more than just an extension of the Senate's reach--it's a revolution in public service. Senate Assist is a lifeline that connects every Filipino to the resources they need, no matter the distance or circumstance," Escudero said. During the launch, residents of Tuguegarao and Talisay were introduced to the platform's user-friendly features, enabling them to request financial, medical, and social assistance without the usual bureaucratic hurdles. "No more waiting, no more traveling, no more red tape. Senate Assist puts the power of public service directly into the hands of every Filipino, 24/7," Escudero underscored. As Senate Assist prepares for its nationwide rollout, Escudero reaffirmed the Senate's commitment to continuously improving and expanding the platform's capabilities. "This is just the beginning. Senate Assist will evolve, innovate, and expand to ensure that no Filipino is left behind. Our mission is clear: to be there for our people, whenever and wherever they need us," Escudero concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.