Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,401 in the last 365 days.

H-3 Freeway on-ramp from Moanalua Freeway closed, evening of Sept. 5

Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming full closure of the H-3 on-ramp from westbound Moanalua Freeway (Route H201) from 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, through 4 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, for guardrail and post repairs.  

Motorists will be detoured through the Hālawa Interchange to access the H-3 Freeway. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. 

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities. 

Please note all work is weather permitting. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. 

 

### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H-3 Freeway on-ramp from Moanalua Freeway closed, evening of Sept. 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more