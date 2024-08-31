H-3 Freeway on-ramp from Moanalua Freeway closed, evening of Sept. 5

Main, News Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming full closure of the H-3 on-ramp from westbound Moanalua Freeway (Route H201) from 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, through 4 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, for guardrail and post repairs.

Motorists will be detoured through the Hālawa Interchange to access the H-3 Freeway. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

Please note all work is weather permitting. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###