CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event in Grand Forks, ND September 7 & 28

Grand Forks, ND. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations would like to announce dates for an upcoming Global Entry enrollment event to be held at the CBP office in Grand Forks, North Dakota. During the enrollment event, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Travelers who are approved for the Global Entry Program are processed using biometric identification through touchless portals. Global Entry members who utilize the portals enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States.

Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program Account to confirm an appointment for the event.

Interview Location/Dates/Hours:

CBP Grand Forks Location – 2355 Airport Drive Grand Forks, ND 58203

CBP office telephone number: (701)772-3301

September 7, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

September 28, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership. Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries. The Area Port of Pembina is proud to support CBP’s vision of enhancing the Nation’s security through innovation. The CBP Facility at the Grand Forks International Airport has the latest technology available to passengers enrolled in the Global Entry Trusted Traveler Program.

Alternatively, The Global Entry Mobile Application allows eligible Trusted Travel Members to submit their travel document and photo through a free, secure app on their smartphone or other mobile device. The use of Global Entry Mobile Application streamlines the traveler’s entry process into the United States by reducing passport control inspection time and overall wait time. Use of Global Entry Mobile Application does require a valid Trusted Traveler Membership. Travelers who successfully use the application will no longer have to use a portal or kiosk. As a result, travelers may experience shorter wait times, less congestion and efficient processing.

CBP encourages travelers to enroll in Global Entry for expedited processing. The interview process is quick, and our CBP Officers in Grand Forks will be able to answer any additional questions at the time of the appointment.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System at https://ttp.dhs.gov/. With the enrollment event quickly approaching any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should begin the application process immediately.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓™ include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

More information on CBP’s Global Entry Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry.