New Book Explores Ways to Enhance Gift Giving Styles and How Retailers Can Attract Gift Revenue

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Networlding Publishing announces the release of a new book that helps readers examine how gift giving has evolved and ideas on how to improve gift giving effectiveness. Author Diane Serbin Hopkins takes a deep dive into the many facets of finding, adorning, and presenting gifts of all types in her book, The Gifted Gift Giver. She stated, “I have always loved giving gifts and as I researched new ideas, I quickly realized what a huge impact gift giving has on the economy with some estimates at $1 trillion! That got my attention.” She added, “There are so many reasons we give gifts all year long, yet we rarely learn how to create awesome gift experiences. I designed the book as a mini course in enhanced gifting.”The book includes historical perspectives, an examination of cultural differences and the psychology of giving, the book includes novel gift ideas and touching stories of touching gifts. Readers can also assess their personal style by taking the Gifted Gift Giver Quiz. The Gifted Gift Giver is also useful for retailers who strive to attract more gift revenue by exploring the mindsets and “heartsets” of gift shoppers to enhance the relevancy of offerings and differentiate in the market.Some reviews of The Gifted Gift Giver include Corey Newhouse, Founder and CMO of AmazingClubs said, “Diane digs into the history and psychology behind giving gifts to create a unique guide for how to become a truly Gifted Gift Giver. The book is filled with gift ideas, and (my favorite) heartwarming stories of gifts that made a difference in people’s lives.” Corina Peacock, CEO of Specworks said, "The Gifted Gift Giver dives into many aspects of personal or company gift giving that many of us take for granted. Reading this book is like taking a class on gift giving creativity and effectiveness. I have always felt great joy just at the thought of gift giving and Diane has opened my eyes to how to give with intention and insight."Author Diane S. Hopkins is a certified experience economy expert and works with businesses to design and deliver exceptional experiences. She is the author of the business books, Unleashing the Chief Moment Officers, and It’s Hard to be Easy and CEO of ExPeers Consulting and www.giftinggirls.com . The book is available on Amazon and most book sellers.

