Public Comments Wanted on Applicant to Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters
HONOLULU – The following individual has applied for an unpaid position on the Hawaiʻi Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters (CSR):
April D. Gedney, Ralph Rosenberg Court Reporters
The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaiʻi certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for:
1) testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters
2) standards governing conduct of Hawaiʻi certified shorthand reporters, and
3) discipline, censure, suspension or revocation of certification.
If you wish to comment about the character or qualifications of this applicant, please submit your comments by mail, facsimile, or e-mail to:
Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office
417 South King Street
Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813
Fax: 808-539-4801
E-mail: pao@courts.hawaii.gov
All comments must be received by Monday, September 9, 2024.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
