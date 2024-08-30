FSIS Recall Release 025-2024 - PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION
HICKORY HOLLOW JERKY RECALLS READY-TO-EAT JERKY PRODUCTS
PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION
| WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2024 – Hickory Hollow Jerky, a Eufaula, Ala., establishment, is recalling approximately 6,229 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The beef jerky and bacon jerky products were produced on various dates between Jan. 19, 2024-Aug. 21, 2024. The products were produced without the benefit of inspection by two different owners of the establishment. Ownership changed hands on June 11, 2024. The name of the establishment and the products have remained the same. The products subject to recall are listed here, and the product labels can be viewed here.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. NO. 34550” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and through internet sales.
The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the establishment continued to produce these jerky products and label them with the USDA mark of inspection after requesting to voluntarily stop FSIS-inspection activities.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Charles O’Neill, current Co-Owner of Hickory Hollow Jerky at 262-745-5103 or HickoryHollowBeefJerky@gmail.com. Consumers and members of the media can also contact Russ Robbins, previous owner of Hickory Hollow Jerky, at 334-695-5238 or hhjerky@gmail.com.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
|
