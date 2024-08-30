Governor Kay Ivey Shares Video Message in Honor of Labor Day

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday shared a video message ahead of Labor Day weekend, honoring the hardworking men and women across Alabama whose efforts keep the state thriving.

In the video, Governor Ivey highlights the importance of Labor Day, acknowledges the contributions of Alabama’s diverse workforce and offers her gratitude and well-wishes for the holiday.

Click HERE for VIDEO.

Script:

My fellow Alabamians, today we come together to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our fellow citizens.

Labor Day is a time to honor the men and women who have built this state and who continue to move Alabama forward, solidifying us as a powerhouse in our various industries and a leader in innovation.

From the brave men and women who protect and serve to the skilled hands that craft our ‘Made in Alabama’ goods to the educators who shape our future to the healthcare workers who care for our people, every Alabamian’s contribution is invaluable.

Y’all’s hard work is the backbone of our prosperity today and tomorrow.

Truly, thank you for all you do – and have a safe and happy Labor Day!

May God continue to bless each of you and the great state of Alabama!

