Bowser Administration Marks Labor Day With Workforce Growth and Citywide Job Fairs

Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) released data highlighting positive labor trends ahead of the District’s observation of Labor Day. In addition, the Bowser Administration announced a series of upcoming hiring events across the city to further support job seekers and connect residents with new opportunities.

“On Labor Day, we celebrate the hard-working people of Washington DC — the workers who keep our city moving forward every day,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are proud of the opportunities being created, the new businesses opening their doors, the Washingtonians who are learning new skills, and the workers who are driving our city's growth. Together, we're building a stronger, more inclusive economy where every Washingtonian has a fair shot.”

Between July 2023 and July 2024:

The civilian labor force in the District of Columbia increased by 9,400 people.

The labor force participation rate increased by 0.7 percentage point.

The number of employed individuals increased by 5,900 people.

All eight wards saw increases in their labor force and experienced increases in employment.

Labor force participation, defined by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics as the proportion of the working-age population that is employed or actively seeking employment, has shown steady growth in the District since 2021. The labor market, which was hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, has rebounded significantly. The average annual employment of District residents reached a historic high of 378,714 in 2023, reflecting the strength and resilience of the District’s economy.



Unemployment in the District has also shown significant improvement. Since peaking at 7.9% in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate has steadily declined to 4.9% in 2023, which is below pre-pandemic levels. This downward trend is shown across all wards, particularly in historically higher-unemployment areas like Wards 5, 7, and 8, where rates have dropped well below pre-pandemic levels. DOES has been instrumental in driving this resurgence by connecting residents across all neighborhoods to high-demand jobs that lead to sustainable careers and economic stability.



The Bowser Administration has been steadfast in its investment in job creation and workforce training. Recognizing the role that employment and education plays in building strong communities, Mayor Bowser has prioritized initiatives that ensure all District residents have a Fair Shot. The administration has launched various comprehensive workforce development programs such as the DC Infrastructure Academy, aimed at equipping residents with the skills necessary to thrive in today’s job market. In FY2024, DOES provided essential resources and support to both residents and employers, bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.

“Labor Day is a time to honor our hardworking residents, and this year, we are especially proud to celebrate the strides our civilian labor force has made across the District of Columbia,” said Department of Employment Services Director Unique Morris Hughes. “As we continue to build a thriving and inclusive economy, we remain dedicated to supporting and empowering every worker in the District.”

Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.

For more information on labor in the District, please visit does.dc.gov.



As part of the Bowser Administration’s ongoing commitment to workforce development, several upcoming hiring fairs are scheduled across the District:

DC Public Library Job Fair: Thursday, September 12, 12 pm, Anacostia Public Library (1800 Good Hope Road, SE)

Harvesting Opportunities Out of School – Youth Career Fair: Monday, September 16, 10 am, MLK Library (901 G Street, NW)

DC Public Safety Job Fair: Friday, September 20, 2024, 11 am – 2 pm, DC Armory (2001 East Capitol Street, SE)

Disability Career Fair: Tuesday, October 15, 10 am – 3 pm, MLK Library (901 G Street, NW)

Save the Date: LGBTQIA+ Hiring Fair: Tuesday, September 24

Residents are encouraged to attend these fairs to explore job opportunities, meet with potential employers, and access resources that can help them advance their careers.

