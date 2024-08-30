CBP to temporarily halt vehicular traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge during the 23rd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 9/11 attack victims

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Laredo Port of Entry, would like to advise the traveling public of the temporary halt in north and southbound vehicular traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge the morning of Sept. 11, during the 23rd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 9/11 attack victims.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at approximately 6:45 a.m., CBP, will temporarily halt all vehicular and commercial bus traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to host the annual 9/11 ceremony. Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m. CBP encourages the traveling public to make arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. if they plan to utilize the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge as a travel route. As an alternative route, Colombia-Solidarity Bridge will open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, to accommodate the traveling public.

CBP would like to remind the traveling public the importance of obtaining and utilizing their radio frequency identification documents (RFID)-equipped travel documents and have them readily available when making entry through designated Ready Lanes.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via this link or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.