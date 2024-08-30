Submit Release
Full closure of Hālona Street beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3

Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of a full closure on Hālona Street starting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

 

Hālona Street will be closed between Pālama Street and Houghtailing Street, on Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pavement repairs.

 

As part of this work, the H-1 westbound on-ramp from Hālona Street and Houghtailing Street (Exit 20B) also will be closed.

 

One westbound lane on Hālona Street will remain open for local traffic. Motorists will be detoured onto ʻĪao Lane. Access to Houghtailing Street will be detoured via the Likelike Highway (Exit 20A).

 

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area. Please note all work is weather permitting.

 

For HDOT O‘ahu road closures please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

 

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

 

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

 

 

###

