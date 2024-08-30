Boaters, Waterfowl Hunters Prompted to ‘Clean, Drain and Dry’ ahead of Labor Day Weekend and Teal Season Opener

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – As Texans gear up for Labor Day weekend and the opening of early teal hunting season on Sept. 14, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urges boaters, paddlers and waterfowl hunters to do their part to protect the Texas lakes we love from aquatic invasive species.

“While we want everyone to have a great time, we also want to avoid giving invasive species free rides to new lakes,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries regional director. “The best way to prevent the spread of many harmful aquatic invasive species is to clean, drain and dry your boats and equipment every time you visit any lake.”

Zebra mussels and giant salvinia continue to spread to new areas in Texas. While they remain some of the biggest threats to Texas lakes, other highly invasive species can also be spread or introduced by boaters, including common salvinia, water hyacinth and crested and yellow floating hearts.

Zebra mussels, non-native shellfish that attach to hard surfaces, pose a significant threat to Texas lakes. These invasive mussels damage boats and infrastructure for water supply and control, alter lake ecosystems and cause harm to native species. They also litter shorelines with hazardous, sharp shells that impact lakefront recreation.

Zebra mussels are now found in 37 Texas lakes across seven river basins, as well as in river reaches downstream of infested lakes. TPWD and partners monitor numerous at-risk lakes around the state for early detection of zebra and closely related quagga mussels, but once they’ve been introduced and become established in a lake, nothing can be done to control or eradicate them.

“Zebra mussels and quagga mussels can be attached to boats or even carried by anchors or attached to plants clinging to boats,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species. “Microscopic zebra mussel larvae can also be transported in residual water in the boat. Taking just a few minutes to clean, drain and dry boats can make a huge difference in our efforts to prevent further spread of this highly damaging species and harm to Texas lakes.”

Giant salvinia, a highly invasive, free-floating aquatic fern that can double its coverage area in a week, is one of the major threats to Texas lakes. This invasive plant can produce thick surface mats that make fishing, boating, swimming and other water recreation nearly impossible.

Giant salvinia is currently present on 27 East Texas lakes and numerous rivers, creeks and marshes between Houston and Beaumont. While TPWD efforts have kept giant salvinia from currently limiting angling or boating access in Texas public waters, they could still hitchhike from one lake to another on a boat, trailer or other equipment.

“There’s no doubt that Texans love their lakes, but we also need Texans to take action to help protect them,” said John Findeisen, TPWD aquatic habitat enhancement team lead. “It only takes a tiny fragment of an invasive plant to create a problematic infestation in a new lake. Preventing aquatic invasive species introductions avoids impacts on boater access as well as costly, long-term efforts to manage these species once they become established in a lake. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure — it only takes a small amount of our time as responsible boaters to clean, drain and dry our boats and equipment to prevent new introductions of aquatic invasive species.”

TPWD urges boaters to follow these three simple but crucial steps to clean, drain and dry boats and gear before traveling from lake to lake. Remove plants, mud and debris; drain all water from the boat and gear; once back home, open compartments and allow everything to dry completely for at least a week, if possible.

If a boat or other equipment has been stored in the water at a lake with invasive mussels, it is likely infested and poses an extremely high risk for transporting these invasive species to a new lake unless it is properly decontaminated. Before moving the boat, call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 for guidance.

In addition to cleaning, draining and drying their boats and trailers, hunters should also make sure they aren’t inadvertently carrying invasive species on other equipment like waders, decoys, decoy bags and marsh sleds, cleaning, draining and drying this equipment as well. A video to help hunters learn how to properly clean, drain and dry can be found on the TPWD YouTube Channel.

“Waterfowl hunters can help keep invasive mussels and aquatic plants from being moved and harming more lakes by taking a few minutes to remove plants and debris from boats, along with draining water before leaving the lake and allowing everything to dry completely afterward before traveling to a new location,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species. “Taking just a few minutes for these simple steps can help prevent impacts on ecosystems, infrastructure and recreation, and make a huge difference in our efforts to protect and preserve Texas lakes for current and future generations.”

In addition to the harm that invasive species cause, their transport can result in legal trouble for boaters or hunters. Transporting prohibited aquatic invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation. It’s also the law that boaters must drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water. They must also remove all invasive plants from the boat and trailer before leaving a lake.

For more information on how to properly clean, drain and dry boats and equipment, visit the TPWD YouTube channel for a short instructional video. To learn more about zebra mussels and other invasive species in Texas, visit tpwd.texas.gov/StopInvasives.

TPWD and partners monitor for invasive species in Texas lakes, but anyone who spots them on boats, trailers or equipment that is being moved can help prevent new introductions by reporting the sighting to TPWD at (512) 389-4848. Anyone who finds invasive species such as zebra mussels in lakes where they haven’t been found before can help identify new introductions by emailing photos and location information to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.