Saskatchewan Introduces New Immigration Streams for Agriculture and Health Care Workers

CANADA, August 30 - Released on August 30, 2024

Industry-Specific Talent Pathways Launched Under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced two new talent pathways under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) to grow the workforce in the agriculture and health care sectors.

"Saskatchewan continues to align its immigration program with current labour market needs, and these new pathways will attract international skilled workers with industry specific experience to fill in-demand jobs in health care and agriculture," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "With labour shortages reported across the country, creating new provincial immigration pathways and streamlining our credential recognition process will help employers in Saskatchewan acquire the workforce needed to grow their businesses."

Agriculture is the backbone of the Saskatchewan economy, and the new Agriculture Talent pathway will enable producers to access the talent they need to continue feeding the world, growing the value of exports, increasing value-added agriculture and harnessing new technologies and innovations. This pathway will help meet the increased demand for labour to fill in-demand and emerging jobs in the agriculture industry.

"A skilled and flexible agricultural workforce is essential to our increasing role in global food security as a supplier our markets can rely on - which keeps our producers competitive and profitable and keeps our economy strong and growing," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Labour shortages are a constraint to growth for agricultural producers, and by supporting them in filling critical jobs through this new pathway, we will strengthen the agricultural sector and enable producers to meet growing demands."

The new Health Talent Pathway will support the Government of Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources (HHR) action plan, as the SINP is an important resource for the health care sector to recruit and retain skilled workers. All health care recruitment through the SINP will be consolidated and streamlined under this single stream.

"SINP plays an important role in building a stronger health care system," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Streamlining immigration and credential recognition processes for internationally trained health care workers will help improve our recruitment efforts and enhance access to health care services for Saskatchewan residents."

For more details on the Agriculture Talent Pathway, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/sinp-ag-talent.

For more details on the Health Talent Pathway, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/sinp-health-talent.

The introduction of the new SINP pathways support the government's recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, which outlines how the province is preparing Saskatchewan people for jobs now and into the future, and ensuring employers have access to the workforce they need to support the province's economic growth.

