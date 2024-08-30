‘The Splendour of Chinese Bronzes’ exhibition to open at Macao Museum of Art next Friday, showcasing ancient bronzes from the National Museum of China collection

MACAU, August 30 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, ‘The Splendour of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China’ jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the National Museum of China and implemented by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) will open at MAM at 6 p.m. on 6 September. The exhibition will showcase over 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China, including 28 national first-class artefacts such as the Bronze Nao (Musical Instrument) with Elephants Design, ‘Zuo Ce Ban’ Bronze Yan (Steamer), ‘Jing Bo’ Bronze You (Ritual Vessel), ‘Liu Nian Diao Sheng’ Bronze Gui (Ritual Food Container), and ‘Shi You’ Bronze Gui (Ritual Food Container). All are welcome to visit the exhibition and appreciate the exceptional appeal of these national treasures.

Ancient bronzeware is one of China’s most significant cultural heritage treasures that plays a vital role in global art history with its rich categories, unique shapes, elegant patterns, diverse inscriptions, and complex smelting and casting techniques.Commonly referred to as ‘Jin’ or ‘Jijin’ in ancient China, bronzeware is almost always associated with early civilisation and is the most important representative evidence that reveals the origin, development, and prosperity of early Chinese civilisation. ‘The Splendour of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China’ is the largest and most superior ancient bronzeware exhibition ever held in Macao and comprises five sections, including Visual Artistry, Decoration and Pattern, Inscription and Calligraphy, Technical Skill, and Rust and Corrosion. An intriguing exhibition can be expected, as the time-honoured exhibits span an extended period and feature a rich array of categories and shapes and some of them are now being displayed outside the mainland for the very first time. Complemented with multimedia interactive experiences that are both educational and easily understandable, the exhibition offers viewers a window to better understand the development of early Chinese civilisation, as well as the rich connotations and important characteristics of Chinese culture.

To deepen the public’s understanding of ancient bronzeware, MAM will host a lecture and a workshop on 7 September. The ‘Lecture of the Bronzeware Exhibition: Structural Characteristics and Cultural Significance of the Design of Tiger Devouring Human that Emerged in the Shang and Zhou Dynasties’ will be given by Zhai Shengli, Vice Director of the Exhibitions Department and researcher of the National Museum of China, who will analyse a selection of artefacts with this pattern from the National Museum of China and the relevant research discoveries. ‘The Splendour of Chinese Bronzes – Ancient Chinese Bronzeware Workshop’ will be instructed by Hao Shuangjun, an educator of the Social Education department at the National Museum of China, who will lead participants aged 7-10 years old to learn about the bronzeware casting process and create miniature bronze cauldrons. The activities are free of charge and anyone interested can register via the ‘Activity Applications’ section of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/) from today until 4 September.

‘The Splendour of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China’ will be held on the 4th floor of MAM from 7 September to 10 November. The MAM is open from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm) including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition and activities, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo and the “Macao Museum of Art” page on Facebook.