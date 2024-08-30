Shapiro Administration Invests $1 Million for Traffic Improvements at Stonecrest Business Park in Lawrence County

The investment will improve traffic flows around the Stonecrest Business Park, supporting redevelopment in the area that is expected to create 1,000 new, family-sustaining jobs

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania an economic leader by investing in the growth of the Commonwealth’s communities.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll today announced the approval of $1 million in new funding for transportation infrastructure improvements at the Stonecrest Business Park site in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County.

Stonecrest Business Park, L.P. was approved for $1 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds (TIIF) for roadway improvements at the site of the Stonecrest Business park that include: the widening of State Route 18 and the installation of northbound and southbound turning lanes to accommodate increased traffic; the installation of new stormwater culverts at and around the entrance of the business park; and improvements related to the signalization of the new intersection to be created at the entrance of Stonecrest Business Park and State Route 18.

“The Commonwealth’s support of these road improvements is ultimately expected to create 1,000 new jobs and provide a huge boost to the local economy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Our investments in projects like this one at Stonecrest Business Park and our increased focus on site development across the Commonwealth will help us become more competitive in retaining existing Pennsylvania businesses, attracting new businesses, and creating jobs.”

The roadway improvements will help provide highway access from State Route 18 for the development of Stonecrest Business Park, opening up a total of 110 acres of new developable land which is designed to hold up to 1,500,000 square-feet of commercial and industrial space. Upon full buildout, the site is projected to support up to 1,000 new family-sustaining jobs at tenant business locations.

“Meaningful investments like this one help drive our economy and connect communities to opportunity,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We’re proud to support these improvements, which will help create jobs in Lawrence County.”

The 213-acre former site of Stonecrest Golf Course will be the first privately developed park built in Lawrence County in more than 40 years. The proposed business park will house light manufacturing businesses, warehouse space and pad-ready sites with public utilities. A groundbreaking ceremony for the site was held in March.

The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund program is administered in cooperation with DCED and PennDOT.

“The significant support our project has received is testament to the strong commitment of Governor Shapiro to make Pennsylvania an economic leader,” said John LaCarte, President, Stonecrest Business Park, L.P. “Moreover, it is an example of the focus of DCED Secretary Rick Siger and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll to prioritize the development of shovel ready sites to attract new businesses and create more jobs within the Commonwealth.”

Site development is one of Governor Josh Shapiro’s key priorities that will help make Pennsylvania more competitive economically. In the 2024-25 bipartisan budget, the Governor helped secure $500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program. Through PA SITES, grant funding will be made available to help sites across the Commonwealth become “shovel ready” to attract and retain more businesses. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger were in Luzerne County and Bethlehem earlier this summer to celebrate the budget and the $400 million in PA Sites funding.

The $500 million for site development secured in the 2024-25 budget builds on the $13 million in PA First funding Governor Shapiro secured in the 2023-24 budget — including $10.6 million of which was made available for the PA SITES pilot program.

The Governor’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget includes significant investments directly tied back to Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy and also includes:

$20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Shapiro’s budget website.

