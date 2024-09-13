Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The live cell imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.43 billion in 2023 to $5.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to drug discovery and development, cancer research, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals, clinical applications, cellular and molecular biology.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The live cell imaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to infectious disease research, adoption of personalized medicine, environmental and ecological research, infectious disease research, immunotherapy development.

Growth Driver Of The Live Cell Imaging Market

The rising incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the live cell imaging market in the forecast period. Cancer is the second major cause of death worldwide, accounting for one out of every six deaths each year. For example, cancer cases are projected to increase to 29.5 million and cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million worldwide by 2040. In the United States, there were 16.9 million cancer patients in 2019, with the number expected to rise to 22.2 million by 2030. Live cell imaging technology plays a crucial role in the advancement and validation of cancer immunotherapy through visualization, characterization, and evaluation of the biological process of living cells. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer fuels the growth of the live cell imaging market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the live cell imaging market include Leica Microsystems GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Major companies operating in the live cell imaging market are developing innovative products to drive revenues in the market. The CytoSMART Omni FL is a next-generation live-cell imaging analysis system that incorporates red and green fluorescence channels into its signature CytoSMART Omni product line for the first time.

Segments:

1) By Product: Equipment, Consumable, Software

2) By Technology: Time-Lapse Microscopy, Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP), Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET), High Content Screening (HCS), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Stem Cell and Drug Discovery, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the live cell imaging market in 2023. The regions covered in the live cell imaging market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Live Cell Imaging Market Definition

Live cell imaging is a technique of in vivo imaging of living cells for diagnosis and treatment purpose. Live cell imaging equipment helps in providing a detailed study of internal structures and cellular processes for understanding the cellular structures of cell biology.

Live Cell Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Live Cell Imaging Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on live cell imaging market size, live cell imaging market driversand trends, live cell imaging market major players, live cell imaging competitors' revenues, live cell imaging market positioning, and live cell imaging market growth across geographies. The live cell imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

