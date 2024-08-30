Narrow lanes and major delays start Sept. 5 on I-90 across Vantage Bridge to replace bridge deck

VANTAGE – Around-the-clock lane reductions are about to begin across the Interstate 90 Vantage Bridge as the next phase of work starts to replace the bridge deck.

In March, preliminary work began under the bridge to prepare for the full replacement of the bridge deck and included weekday lane reductions. The next phase of this multi-year project will reduce the bridge to one lane in each direction, 24 hours a day, seven days a week until November.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 5, both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one narrow lane in each direction. Oversized loads will be prohibited with no exceptions. Washington State Patrol will be stationed at both sides of the bridge enforcing the speed and width restrictions.

Travelers should expect delays and are encouraged to choose alternate routes when possible. Long delays are especially likely for those headed eastbound on Fridays and westbound on Sundays.

Work will pause during winter. Traffic will be restored to two lanes in each direction with no width restrictions between November and March, with work resuming in spring 2025.

The Vantage Bridge, which carries the state’s main east-west highway over the Columbia River, was built in 1962. The last time the historic span across the Columbia River received a major overhaul was in 1982. Replacing the bridge deck provides a smoother ride and extends the lifespan of the bridge, including helping prevent what have become frequent potholes and emergency lane closures in recent years. Construction is scheduled to be completed in spring 2028.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT travel center map, or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.