Asli Fine Foods of Woodridge, IL is recalling Asli Cinnamon Powder 7 oz, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Lead, Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long- term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

Product was distributed MN, IN, IL, MO & OH it reached consumers through retail stores.

Product description: plastic bag 7oz Asli Cinnamon Powder LOT# DDDLUS UPC# 703440150723

No illnesses have been reported to 08/29/2024.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services which revealed that the finished products contained Lead. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem."

Consumers who have purchased Asli Cinnamon Powder 7 oz are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Asli Fine Foods at 630-739-1599.