ODIHR opens election observation mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO, 30 August 2024 – The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an election observation mission for the 6 October local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina, following an official invitation from the national authorities and a needs assessment mission conducted in May this year.

The mission is headed by Corien Jonker and consists of a core team of 11 international experts based in Sarajevo and 20 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 6 September. ODIHR also plans to request 300 short-term observers, to arrive several days before election day.

The mission will assess the elections for their compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation.

Observers will closely monitor all key aspects of the elections, including the campaign both offline and online, the work of the election administration at all levels, election legislation and its implementation, respect for fundamental freedoms, the work of the public and private media, and the resolution of election disputes. Observers will also assess the implementation of previous ODIHR election recommendations.

Meetings with representatives of the national authorities and political parties, as well as civil society, the media and the international community form an integral part of the observation.

An interim report will be published some two weeks prior to the elections to update the public and the media on the observation mission’s activities. The day after the elections, a statement of preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference. A final report with an assessment of the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published some months after the elections.

The ODIHR EOM and the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina operate independently under their separate mandates. For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in the country, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/bih

