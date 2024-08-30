OSCE Special Representative lauds Finland's anti-trafficking structures, calls to enhance child victim identification and forced criminality response

HELSINKI, 30 August 2024 – Dr. Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, concluded her five-day visit to Helsinki today. She praised Finland's active involvement in anti-trafficking efforts led by strong structures including a proactive National Anti-Trafficking Coordinator and an independent National Rapporteur.

Johnstone commended Finland's inclusive approach to drafting the National Action Plan (NAP), which involved stakeholders across government and civil society. She encouraged integrating survivors' expertise when updating the NAP for 2024 and beyond.

While applauding Finland's focus on combating labour exploitation and forced labour, Johnstone encouraged authorities to enhance measures against all forms of trafficking, including sex trafficking and forced criminality, through proactively identifying and assisting victims and investigating and prosecuting cases.

The OSCE Anti-Human Trafficking Special Representative expressed optimism about the upcoming National Referral Mechanism (NRM), hoping its implementation would lead to more effective victim identification and assistance. However, she voiced concern over potential budget cuts affecting victim services and support, encouraging steps to prevent a reduction in victims’ protection.

Johnstone welcomed Finland's priority on child trafficking during its recent presidency of the Council of Baltic Sea States. Noting low identification of child victims, she encouraged increased attention to child trafficking risks and proactive identification of minor victims across all forms of trafficking, including sex trafficking, online child sexual exploitation, and forced criminality.

The Special Representative noted that “As forced criminality is the fastest-growing type of human trafficking across the OSCE region, it is more important than ever that trafficking victims compelled to participate in criminal activities in the course of trafficking are identified as such and that the non-punishment principle is applied at all stages of the criminal justice process. Governments must better identify and protect trafficking victims and stop punishing them.” She urged the Finnish authorities to increase awareness of this principle across all law-enforcement and judicial agencies and increase proactive identification of trafficking crimes and victim protection.

Dr. Johnstone praised Finland's recent anti-trafficking practices, including specialized units within the police and the National Investigation Bureau, a network of specialized prosecutors, and judge specialization.

“Deepening anti-trafficking expertise will lead to a more effective criminal justice response in coming years, which should result in more effective prosecutions and convictions under trafficking charges,” she said.

The Special Representative echoed other international experts’ concerns about the length of pre-trial investigations and court proceedings hindering justice delivery. She commended the Office of the Chancellor of Justice for its case review and work with law enforcement to address shortcomings.

Johnstone also urged the Finnish authorities to continue proactively screening migrants and asylum seekers for trafficking indicators as Finland fulfills its international legal obligations to identify trafficking victims and ensure protection for any potential victims among this highly vulnerable population.

During her visit, Dr. Johnstone met with various government officials, including the National Anti-trafficking Co-ordinator, the National Anti-Trafficking Rapporteur, the Prosecutor General, judges, representatives from multiple ministries and departments, as well as civil society.

The OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings conducts multiple country visits annually to help increase OSCE participating States' capacity to address human trafficking, identify promising practices, and share recommendations for further action. A detailed report of her visit findings will be released in early 2025.