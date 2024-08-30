Renowned Futurist Marcie Jastrow Joins Venice International Film Festival

Expert panelists discuss technologies and tools to provide IP-Holders & Creators alternative platforms for community-building, financing, distribution, and revenue

Venice, Italy, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned futurist and two-time Emmy Award Winner Marcie Jastrow will be moderating a panel at this year’s Venice International Film Festival unlike any other occurring in Venice this year, featuring a conversation on the role of blockchain and immersive technologies in the evolving attention economy.

The panel will explore how technology can bring people together, create economic opportunities, and drive innovation. Attendees will discover how new technologies and tools, including AI, blockchain, real-time, social, and immersive formats can provide IP-Holders & Creators alternative platforms for community-building, financing, distribution, and revenue. Jastrow will also explore how memecoins and their innate branding drive wealth redistribution, democratization of currency and financial empowerment. She will discuss her revolutionary plan to legitimize memecoins and establish real ownership and brand distribution through IP ownership, restoring credibility and economic opportunity around these thriving communities. A full panel description is here.

Jastrow brings decades of experience at the intersection of technology and entertainment. Now most recently joining Fohm, she has dedicated her expertise to advising emerging memecoins like Girls Club, —---- a female-centered offshoot of Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club,” which is a comic series that has produced some of the internet’s most popular memes and which has generated billions of dollars in value for meme tokens inspired by the series. Jastrow’s mission to build communities is driven by her dedication to empowering women in entrepreneurship and tech. Her ultimate goal is to harness the transformative power of these communities to advance the industry, addressing critical challenges such as legitimacy, security, and equitable access.









“This opportunity is the culmination of years spent developing innovative technologies that drive the industry forward,” said Jastrow. “We’re now at a pivotal moment in the attention economy, where communities are seeking legitimate initiatives to create real change. I’m honored to share my insights on how seizing this moment can unlock unprecedented value and economic opportunity.”

Known for her ability to bring together teams and workflows to make any size project succeed, Jastrow has been one of technology’s great connectors over the last few decades, even as that technology has radically changed, partnering with leaders such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Fox, Paramount Pictures and Technicolor. Now, she is making new connections between the more traditional content technology world and memecoins, serving as an advisor to Girls Club and other meme tokens like BRAINLET, K9 Finance DAO (KNINE), LTD, Neiro and Ginnan.

Futurist and two-time Emmy Award winner Marcie Jastrow has made a career at the intersection of technology and content. Involved in blockbusters such as Avatar, Hugo, Life of Pi, Birdman, The Jungle Book, Lion King, Strange Things, and Revenant, Marcie has been a pioneer since the analog-to-digital transformation, acting quickly to remain competitive and forging unprecedented partnerships with leaders such as Netflix and Amazon, Disney and Fox.



Marcie cemented her thought leadership in the delivery of managed technology and workflows in post-production at Paramount Pictures pre-2000. Marcie then proceeded to earn the Executive Vice President of Sales position at Laser Pacific, which was acquired by Technicolor, promoting her quickly to Senior VP where she directed award-winning teams for the legendary entertainment services company. During Technicolor’s 2016 reinvention, they entrusted Marcie to lead the unprecedented Experience Center. The result was Emmy Awards, massively successful growth verticals, and entirely new revenue streams.



Today, Marcie is advising Web3 and the crypto world, including Shiba Inu, BRAINLET, K9 Finance DAO (KNINE), LTD, Girls Club, Neiro and Ginnan. Marcie is leveraging her entire career in technology, media and entertainment to bring full-scale adoption of all products that are related to the meme ecosystem, blockchain and IP ownership. Marcie is excited to bring her knowledge and leadership to this incredibly vibrant and complicated space, finding new intersections of technology and content.

