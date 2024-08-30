Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2023/2024 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY



PRFoods AS has embarked on changes during the past financial year. In the second half of the financial year, the structure of our group changed – our developed small offshore fish farm in Saaremaa, Redstorm OÜ, left the group. Our primary focus is on developing production units in Estonia and the United Kingdom, while we continue to innovate in the creation of fish farms in Estonia as a side activity.

The revenue for the past financial year decreased by 13% compared to the previous year, but the turnover in the fourth quarter increased by 12% compared to the same period last year. This growth was largely due to securing the market positions of the Saaremaa production unit in various markets.

The financial year ended with a revenue of 17.09 million euros, compared to 19.58 million euros in the previous year. The profit from the sale of companies in the previous financial year has been replaced by a loss of 2.78 million euros. We can affirm that the past financial year has been one of the most challenging in our history. This was largely due to the cessation of sales from the Saaremaa production unit to the Finnish export market and the decision of our partner there to terminate cooperation with us, transferring market share to their production units. This resulted in a complete absence of sales to Finland until 2024. Considering that the Saaremaa production unit was a subcontractor factory until February 2022, rebuilding the Saaremaa unit has been a significant challenge. We would like to commend our sales and production teams in Saaremaa for their efforts. Their effective work is reflected in the growth of turnover and markets for the Saaremaa unit, as well as opportunities in export markets.

While the successful rebuilding of the Saaremaa unit from scratch is commendable, we must also acknowledge our UK unit, which, despite crises and the associated volatile situations, has maintained its market positions and profitability. The Scottish management team has shown determination, maintaining the level and development vision of the region’s most renowned fish brand.

The group enters the new financial year with a new board and clear strategic views, which also include the presentation of a restructuring plan and a thorough review of all historical processes. The year will be challenging. For instance, managing cash flow will certainly be a challenge in the first half of the year. Although the group's debt burden has been reduced, the ratio is still too high, so the continued support of shareholders is necessary.

The situation is further complicated by the fluctuating economic environment in Estonia, where the VAT increase has significantly impacted consumption, and the forecasted increase will affect food producers even more. We live in interesting times, and in many economic sectors, particularly those not subsidized or protected by the state, one challenge is replaced by another.





KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

Mln EUR Q4 2023/2024 2023/2024 Q4 2022/2023 2022/2023 Sales 4.46 17.09 3.99 19.58 Gross profit 0.56 3.2 0.39 3.58 EBITDA from operations -0.04 -0.34 -0.16 0.30 EBITDA -0.03 -0.34 -0.01 0.30 EBIT -0.52 -1.41 -0.29 -0.97 EBT -0.71 -2.68 -0.55 -0.40 Net profit (loss) -0.71 -2.78 -0.50 0.33 Gross margin 12.52% 18.72% 9.87% 18.26% Operational EBITDA margin -0.94% -1.97% -3.98% 1.54% EBITDA margin -0.73% -1.97% -0.17% 1.54% EBIT margin -11.71% -8.25% -7.31% -4.95% EBT margin -15.84% -15.66% -13.65% 2.02% Net margin -15.83% -16.29% -12.62% 1.69% Operating expense ratio -24.44% -27.06% -20.99% -23.97%

BALANCE SHEET

Mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 30.06.2024 30.06.2023 30.06.2022 Net debt 14.3 16.7 24.7 Equity 5.1 8.3 8.1 Working capital -9.2 0.0 -3.2 Assets 23.8 30.2 38.9 Liquidity ratio 0.3x 1.0x 0.7x Equity ratio 21.3% 27.4% 20.7% Gearing ratio 73.8% 66.9% 75.4% Debt to total assets 0.8x 0.7x 0.8x Net debt to operating EBITDA -42.4x 55.8x -14.5x ROE -41.7% 4.1% -68.5% ROA -10.3% 1.0% -17.3%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 30.06.2024 30.06.2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 203 394 Receivables and prepayments 2,386 2,119 Inventories 1,644 1,861 Biological assets 0 772 Total current assets 4,233 5,145 Long-term financial investments 418 381 Tangible assets 4,164 6,563 Intangible assets 14,999 18,157 Total non-current assets 19,582 25,101 TOTAL ASSETS 23,815 30,246 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 10,899 2,111 Payables and prepayments 2,544 3,035 Total current liabilities 13,443 5,146 Interest-bearing liabilities 3,599 15,024 Payables and prepayments 0 0 Deferred tax liabilities 1,446 1,466 Government grants 248 317 Total non-current liabilities 5,292 16,807 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,736 21,953 Share capital 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares - 390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 Currency translation differences 439 609 Retained profit (loss) -16,765 -13,981 Equity attributable to parent 5,079 8,033 Non-controlling interest 0 260 TOTAL EQUITY 5,078 8,293 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 23,815 30,246

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 12m 2022/2023 12m 2022/2023 Revenue 17,086 19,578 Cost of goods sold -13,887 -16,003 Gross profit 3,199 3,575 Operating expenses -4,622 -4,693 Selling and distribution expenses -2,662 -2,691 Administrative expenses -1,960 -2,002 Other income / expense 15 150 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 Operating profit (loss) -1,408 -970 Financial income / expenses -1,266 1,366 Profit (Loss) before tax -2,675 396 Income tax -108 -65 Net profit (loss) for the period -2,783 331 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -2,780 303 Non-controlling interests -4 28 Total net profit (loss) for the period -2,784 331 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -169 -231 Total comprehensive income (expense) -2,953 101 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -2,949 73 Non-controlling interests -4 28 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -2,953 101

