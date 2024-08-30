Over 1000 Participate in I Belong Here Mural at Minnesota State Fair

Lead artist Reta by Mural Culture is Cool Fashion Show Cultural Destinations Boutique

1000+ participate in the I Belong Here Mural at the MN State Fair at the Cultural Destinations Boutique featuring cultural gifts from small businesses.

Cultural Destinations is a space to enjoy culture. Culture is Cool.” — Dr. Bruce P Corrie

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over a 1000 State Fair Visitors placed their mark of belonging on the Circle of Belonging mural at the Cultural Destination Boutique, Education Building.“Every space has a story. We had people from all walks of lives and cultures say “I Belong Here” in the colors and words they placed on the mural” said international lead artist, Reta (Cynthia Richards). “So many people shared how much they appreciated this Circle of Belonging.”“The Circle of Belonging is part the Cultural Destinations Boutique featuring products from 30+ countries and cultures and 40+ small local businesses, “said, Dr. Bruce Corrie, economist and cultural entrepreneur. “We have created a new destination at the Minnesota State Fair where people enjoy culture – through sharing of gifts to loved ones, listening to music of the world, participating in the mural or the Culture is Cool Fashion Show, author readings, and guest artists like Peewee Dread whose Rasta Tease sauce is also one of the featured businesses. At the same time we have created a platform for small businesses who usually may not be able to access one of the largest fairs in the country."The boutique features Fashions of the World, Art of the World, Story Books of the World, Souvenirs of the World, Jewelry of the World, Sauces, Tea and Coffee of the World.State Fair visitors are invited to participate in the mural for the remaining three days of the Fair. The Cultural Destinations Boutique team include Reta (Cynthia Richards) lead artist, Sally Richards - Store Manager, Emma Corrie, Partner and Dr. Bruce Corrie, Cultural Destinations pioneer.Culture is Cool Fashion show is organized by Chiagu, LLC and African Fashion Week Minnesota.Cultural Destinations is a strategy based on “joy” – culturally rooted businesses share their products and services and visitors enjoy the experience offered. At the same time the businesses build wealth and share that wealth through hiring local people and offering quality products and services. Dr. Bruce Corrie is a pioneer in this strategy for over two decades and helped implement it in the City of Saint Paul while he was Director of the Department of Planning and Economic Development. For more information on the concept of Cultural Destinations, please visit https://www.culturaldestinations.org/ Mural 2 min video - https://youtu.be/_7XENEWSS1o Mural Page - https://www.culturaldestinations.org/mural Meet our entrepreneurs and products: https://youtu.be/oN6YLj9mgRw Culture is Cool Fashion Show: https://youtu.be/qXzjrYZtv5k Daily Program: https://www.culturaldestinations.org/statefair24 Products featured: https://www.culturaldestinations.org/boutique #EnjoyCulture #CultureIsCool #CulturalDestinations #CulturalDestinationsBoutique #BruceCorrie #mnstatefair #Joy #Reta #CynthiaRichards #SallyRichards #EmmaCorrieContact: Dr. Bruce Corrie, corrie@culturaldestinations.org Tel: 612 321 8263

