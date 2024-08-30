NUJ Disabled Members’ Council calls for lasting improvements to access for disabled people

As the Paralympics and the achievements of Paralympians draw worldwide attention, the National Union of Journalists calls on the media industry to play its part in challenging the lack of access and inclusion in everyday life.

Only a few days ago, retired Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson was forced to crawl off a train because no assistance was available to support her to disembark. This is a typical example of the disgraceful lack of access that disabled people experience daily.

The NUJ’s Disabled Members’ Council reminds journalists to avoid clichéd reporting that draws on a tragedy-to-triumph narrative and instead to challenge the access barriers that obstruct disabled people from participating in sports.

Natasha Hirst, NUJ president said:

“With the Paralympics, we experience a wild swing away from narratives that frame disabled people as a burden or workshy scroungers to ones of superheroes worthy of celebration. The achievements of Paralympians are incredible and deserve to be celebrated, especially against the backdrop of systemic ableism created by inaccessible transport, housing, education, employment and a lack of sporting opportunities. “With each Paralympics, we hope that the positive interest in disabled people will be sustained, but it quickly returns to discourse that undermines our rights and independence. Journalists can make a difference by scrutinising the impact of policies on disabled people and exposing the injustices we experience in our lives.”

The NUJ also calls on sporting bodies to open up access for disabled journalists to cover international sporting events to ensure inclusion beyond the Paralympics.

The NUJ’s campaign for #InclusivePressAccess is now targeting sporting bodies, venues and broadcasters to provide opportunities for disabled journalists to cover international events. Despite opening up access through remote accreditation during the pandemic, disabled journalists have experienced increased difficulties securing access to cover more recent global sporting events.

Poor access to press areas at many sports venues prevents disabled journalists from interviewing athletes or attending press conferences. The Paralympics provides an opportunity to demonstrate that access for disabled people, athletes and audiences can and should be at the heart of planning these events.

Lack of accessible and affordable options for travel, accommodation and the costs involved with bringing support excludes disabled sports journalists. Given that disabled journalists are more likely to be freelance, these additional costs can make it impossible to work.

NUJ Disabled Members’ Council said:

“It is clear that access can be provided for disabled sports journalists to do their job and there are no excuses for exclusion. Diverse representation is necessary across all areas of journalism. Improvements to access should join efforts to eliminate harassment and discrimination. Sports bodies should put pressure on venues to increase access to the built environment for journalists and advocate for remote accreditation options. “Many disabled sports journalists are or have been accomplished athletes who know their sport extremely well. They have the expertise to report on disabled and non-disabled sports but experience unnecessary barriers to doing their job. Audiences and athletes are missing out on the excellent journalism that they deserve. “We also ask publishers and broadcasters to amplify our calls for inclusive press access and provide opportunities for disabled sports journalists.”

Return to listing