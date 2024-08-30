Minister Solly Malatsi launches Broadband and Digital Skills for Municipalities in Polokwane, 3 Sept

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi will officially launch the Broadband and Digital Skills for Municipalities Programme in Polokwane on Tuesday, 03 September 2024.

This aims to empower councillors with digital skills to improve their capacity to better serve the people of South Africa. It aligns with the National Digital and Future Skills Strategy approved by Cabinet August 2020.

This initiative is in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and the British High Commission as part of the Declaration of Intent signed between the South African Government and the United Kingdom under the UK’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) Fund.

The Minister will be joined by the British High Commissioner, Mr Antony Phillipson, representatives from the Limpopo Provincial Government, SALGA Limpopo as well as the District and Local Municipalities.

The launch to which members of the media are invited is scheduled as follows:

Date: 3 September 2024 (Tuesday)

Venue: Protea Hotel (The Ranch), Polokwane

Time: 9h00AM

DCDT Media Officer:

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell: 060 886 4670

Email: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

