Florida Real Estate Titan Tillung Tampa Bay Joins eXp Realty, Calling It a 'Game-Changer'

Tanner Tillung and Terry Tillung of Tillung Tampa Bay, Top Selling Real Estate Team in Florida

Terry and Tanner Tillung, a mother-son duo, have left Coldwell Banker after 28 years to join eXp Realty.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 30 years of combined service in Florida’s frothy real estate market, Terry and Tanner Tillung have risen to rank among the Sunshine State’s Top 10-selling teams. As the mother and son co-founders of Tillung Tampa Bay, they’ve racked up more than $1.35 billion in sales, most of that during their 28-year tenure with Coldwell Banker.

As one of the Tampa Bay region’s top producers, this powerhouse team has appeared on the HGTV show “Beach Hunters.” Also, featured in Tampa Bay Business Journal as the top real estate teams of Tampa Bay. In 2023, they sold the most expensive condo and single-family home in Pinellas County. Racking in over $148 million sold in 2023.

And yet, Terry and Tanner Tillung knew there was more out there for them and the team of 10 agents at Tillung Tampa Bay. In June 2024, they made the move to eXp Realty. “Joining eXp has been a game-changer, and I wish we'd made the switch sooner!’’ Tanner said.

Moving to eXp was a critical part of the Tillungs’ goal of pushing beyond the Tampa Bay market and into all of Florida. Growth would require support, tools and a new model that takes limits off real estate sales.

“We joined eXp Realty due to its collaborative culture and exceptional support. The transition has been a breath of fresh air, providing unparalleled backing from the brokerage and access to top teams nationwide,’’ said Tanner, a plugged-in social media influencer who already understands the new dynamics in play for the industry.

With more than 25 years in the business, the Tillungs were also well aware that eXp was moving the needle and the metrics. It was impossible to resist, no matter how much history the Tillung Team had at Coldwell Banker. The Tillung brand is going to thrive even more in a virtual brokerage with a vast network of agents and tools.

“Switching brokerages is a significant decision, especially for a team with over 30 years combined at Coldwell Banker. We contemplated the move for three years, and after evaluating eXp's offerings, it became clear it was the right choice. eXp provides the best opportunities for our team, agents, and families, supporting our growth, increasing our market share, and enhancing client service,’’ Tanner said.

But the Tillungs had been watching for years as eXp went from upstart disrupter to an industry leader.

“Over the years, we've collaborated with leading agents globally within eXp, doubling our business each year. We chose eXp to align ourselves with the industry's best and the nation's leading brokerage by sales volume,’’ he said, adding: “eXp's advanced marketing and technology significantly enhance our sellers' exposure, while agent incentives like affordable healthcare and company shareholding are unmatched.”

Learn More About Tillung Tampa Bay Team:

Where is the team based and what regions are covered?

Tampa Bay, but now expanding across the state of Florida.

Production in 2023:

$148,000,000 in closed sales across 145 units

Top 100 in the US by RealTrends

Top 10 in the state of Florida

Number of agents and support staff joining Tillung Tampa Bay at eXp:

11 agents + 4 support staff

What are the team’s impressions of eXp so far?

“eXp has impressed us with its powerful platform, helping us sell more homes, increase team revenue, and collaborate with top teams nationwide to better serve our clients,” Tanner and Terry responded.

Does Tillung Tampa Bay specialize in certain types of real estate?

Residential, luxury, and condos, commercial, investments, and business brokerage

Brokerage history:

eXp Realty (2024-present)

Coldwell Banker (1996-2024)

Pinellas Homes (1994-1996)

Other highlights:

Awards:

Top 10 Realtors in Florida by RealTrends

Top 100 in the USA by RealTrends

Appearances/Placements:

“Beach Hunters” HGTV

Highest sale in 2023 for both condo and single-family homes in Pinellas County, Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Magazine

Fun Anecdotes:

Tillung Tampa Bay is proudly associated with the Homeless Empowerment Program, Habitat for Humanity, and FEAST Food Pantry of Palm Harbor.

