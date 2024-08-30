B2i Digital Supports the 11th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium as Marketing Partner 11th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium in Conjunction with RE+ 2024 ROTH Solar Agenda

B2i Digital to highlight 25+ solar and storage companies, facilitating connections with global investors at the ROTH Symposium

We are pleased to support ROTH's 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium, which has established itself as a key event for companies and investors in the renewable energy space.” — David Shapiro

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. will, once again, serve as a marketing partner for the 11th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium This key networking event connects executives from over 25 public and private companies with institutional investors.The symposium is scheduled for September 10-11, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, as part of the RE+ event The ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium, which has been recognized as a must-attend event since its inception in 2005, will feature one-on-one and small group meetings between company management and investors, focusing on the solar and storage value chain. The event includes networking opportunities, a keynote presentation by Stacy Ettinger, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Trade, and Ben Norris, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs of SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association), and an Oktoberfest-themed networking reception.As the marketing partner, B2i Digital will create digital profiles of the participating companies on its platform, b2idigital.com. These profiles will offer investors insights into each company prior to the symposium."We are pleased to support ROTH's 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium, which has established itself as a key event for companies and investors in the renewable energy space," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our digital profiles will highlight the innovative work of the presenting companies, facilitating meaningful connections with global investors interested in the solar and storage sectors."Confirmed company participants include industry leaders such as:Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)Canadian Solar (CSIQ)Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)Emeren Group Ltd (SOL)Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT)Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)GameChange Energy Technologies (PRIVATE)Jinko Solar (JKS)Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM)Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)Solarbank Corp. (SUUN)SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)Stem, Inc. (STEM)Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)Sunrun Inc. (RUN)Tigo Energy (TYGO)*List is subject to change. Reference the latest version at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_109073/__co-list_cp.html B2i Digital's partnership with ROTH for the Solar & Storage Symposium aligns with its ongoing mission to combine online and offline channels to connect growth companies with sophisticated investors.Participants can register to attend the symposium using this link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_109073/conference_home.html . Please note that this is an invite-only event, and registration is subject to approval by ROTH Capital Partners.B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. Content posted on B2i Digital's website was provided and approved by respective companies or was available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com ROTH Capital Partners, LLC Contact:Isabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officerimattson-pain@roth.com

