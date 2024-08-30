Smart Greenhouse Market Surges to USD 3.9 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 9.9% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The Smart Greenhouse Market is driven by the growing need for sustainable agriculture, advancements in IoT and AI technologies, and increasing demand for food security. Automated climate control and resource efficiency attract investments, boosting market growth. However, high initial setup costs, complex technology integration, and a lack of skilled labor are significant restraints. Additionally, concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity can also hinder market expansion.

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Greenhouse Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.96 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6503

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Greenhouse Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Argus Control Systems Ltd, Certhon, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers, GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Sensaphone, Cultivar Ltd, Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow Inc., Priva Automation, Signify N.V., Toshiba Mitsubishi-Cary Corporation, Van Der Graaff, Gautier Semences, Plenty, and AeroFarms. SEGMENTS COVERED Type, Component, End-User, and Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Smart Greenhouse Market Overview

Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture: The Smart Greenhouse Market is currently witnessing strong expansion, driven by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly agriculture. With the increasing urgency of global food security, the use of intelligent greenhouses provides advanced agricultural methods that efficiently utilize resources, minimize wastage, and enhance crop productivity. The adoption of this trend not only improves agricultural output but also garners substantial investments, establishing smart greenhouses as a pivotal answer in contemporary agriculture.

Advancements in IoT and AI Technologies: The Smart Greenhouse Market is being transformed by advancements in IoT and AI technology. These technologies allow for the continuous monitoring and automated management of greenhouse settings, resulting in enhanced crop quality and decreased operational expenses. The amalgamation of sensors, data analytics, and machine learning is propelling progress, rendering smart greenhouses more effective and attractive to investors seeking to profit from the next advancements in agriculture.

Increasing Government Initiatives and Subsidies: Government initiatives and subsidies are significantly contributing to the growth of the Smart Greenhouse Market. Several governments are providing financial incentives and implementing favorable regulations to support smart agriculture, which aims to promote sustainable farming techniques. These programs not only alleviate the economic strain on farmers but also promote the uptake of cutting-edge greenhouse technologies, therefore expediting market expansion and providing profitable prospects for stakeholders.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=6503



High Initial Setup Costs: Although the Smart Greenhouse Market offers advantages, it encounters substantial obstacles due to the elevated expenses associated with its initial implementation. Small and medium-sized farmers may find it difficult to afford the costs of incorporating new technology, developing infrastructure, and maintaining it. The presence of this financial obstacle hampers the widespread acceptance of the market, especially in underdeveloped areas, hence impeding the general expansion of the market and necessitating the development of affordable alternatives.

Complex Technology Integration: The integration of different technologies within smart greenhouses presents a significant obstacle to the growth of the Smart Greenhouse Market. Farmers frequently have difficulties in integrating IoT devices, AI systems, and other digital tools, resulting in operational inefficiencies. The intricacy of the system not only discourages potential users but also emphasizes the necessity for user-friendly solutions and comprehensive training programs to guarantee its adoption.

Lack of Skilled Labor: The growth of the Smart Greenhouse Market is impeded by a scarcity of proficient workforce. The operation and maintenance of sophisticated greenhouse systems necessitate specialized expertise that is currently limited in the agricultural industry. The existence of this skills gap hampers the efficient utilization of intelligent technologies, hence diminishing their potential influence on productivity and sustainability. To fully realize the market's potential, it is crucial to address this difficulty by implementing focused training and education initiatives.

Geographic Dominance:

Europe has significant influence on the Smart Greenhouse Market due to its sophisticated agricultural techniques, favorable governmental regulations, and extensive integration of technology. The Netherlands and Spain are prominent participants, making significant expenditures in advanced agricultural practices. Europe's establishment of industry standards and its ability to garner worldwide attention contribute to the growth of the market in this area. Nevertheless, this focus may also impede expansion in developing areas, where the uptake is hindered by economic and technological limitations.

Smart Greenhouse Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Argus Control Systems Ltd, Certhon, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers, GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Sensaphone, Cultivar Ltd, Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow Inc., Priva Automation, Signify N.V., Toshiba Mitsubishi-Cary Corporation, Van Der Graaff, Gautier Semences, Plenty, and AeroFarms. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Smart Greenhouse Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Smart Greenhouse Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Smart Greenhouse Market into Type, Component, End-User, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Greenhouse Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.



Smart Greenhouse Market, by Type Hydroponic Non-hydroponic





Smart Greenhouse Market, by Component



Lighting Systems Irrigation Systems Communication Systems HVAC Systems Pumps Others





Smart Greenhouse Market, by End-User



Commercial Growers Research & Educational Institutes Retail Gardens Others





Smart Greenhouse Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Green Walls Market Size By Product (Soil based and Soil Less), By Application (Outdoor and Indoor), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market Size By Product Type (Robot Grippers, Robotic Fodder), By Facility (Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms), By End-use Industry (Hardware System, Software and Services), By Geography, And Forecast

Global High End Greenhouse Market Size By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Floriculture), By Vegetables (Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Greenhouse Film Market Size By Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, FDPE, PVC, EVA, EBA), By Thickness (Less than 100 Microns, 100 to 150 Microns, 150 to 200 Microns, More than 200 Microns), By Application (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Green Technology And Sustainability Companies encountering environmental crises

Visualize Smart Greenhouse Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.