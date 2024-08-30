Demolition Robot Market Key Companies Profile, Strategies & Forecast 2031 with CAGR of 15.7%

Demolition Robot Market Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demolition robot is a specially designed robot, which can be operated from a distance with the help of remote control. Use of demolition robot is a safer alternative for the manual demolition of the concrete structure. Demolition robots are available in various sizes, powers, and attachments. They can be fit in small space and can complete the demolition work smoothly. Safety is a major concern in the demolition operation at any construction sight.

The demolition robot market size was valued at $286,633.40 thousand in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,255,172.50 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Impacting Factors:

The demolition robot market is projected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years, due to integration of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), telematics, and artificial intelligence (AI) for the development of efficient and cost-effective demolition robot and introduction of high-performance robots in the global construction machinery market.

In addition, the demand for demolition robot industry is growing in the reconstruction and construction services industry, from emerging countries. This is majorly attributed to high demand for reconstructions from urban areas in developed and emerging countries.

Furthermore, increase in labor wages and modernization of construction industry notably contributes toward the market growth. In addition, due to advanced technology and the introduction of high-performance robots into the global construction machinery market, the demolition robot market share is expected to develop in the approaching years.

Key Segmentation Based On:

The global demolition robot market is segmented into product type, application, sales, and region.

Depending on product type, the market is fragmented into mini, medium, and large.

On the basis of application, it is categorized into construction, mining, and tunneling. By sales, it is classified into new equipment sales and aftermarket sales.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the global demolition robot market forecast is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

In 2021 Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global market share, however, LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the demolition robot market analysis include Brokk Global, Conjet AB, Epiroc AB, Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Komatsu Ltd., Sherpa Mini-loaders B.V., Tei Rock Drills, and TopTec Benelux BVBA. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch, partnership, business expansion, and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the market.

