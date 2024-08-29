Prime Minister Golob: "Your greatness is not hidden in your limitations but in the fact that you rose above them."

SLOVENIA, August 29 - At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and Ms Brigitte Macron, Prime Minister Golob and Ms Tina Gaber yesterday attended a reception at the Élysée Palace and later watched the ceremony opening the Paralympic Games.

Today, Prime Minister Golob visited the Paralympic village, where he met with the Slovenian Paralympic athletes. At the Paris Paralympics, Slovenia will be represented by 14 para athletes in four sports: shooting para sport, para archery, para athletics and sitting volleyball.

In his address to the Slovenian Paralympic team, Prime Minister Golob said that the Paralympic Games were his first choice for a visit and that he had visited the Olympic Games at the special invitation of President Macron. "It is very important for me personally that I am here today, as I know that sport is one of the ways for any person with limitations to prove that they are worth no less than any other people. Sport is also a way of expression, of surpassing limitations, and this message of sport is incredible," said the Prime Minister.

He added that this message was present throughout the opening ceremony. He told para athletes that it is important that they are proud of themselves. "Results are less important. What is important is the thing that drives you. Let it continue to drive you. You are proving to all of us that you are capable of much more than we think. Your journey at the Paralympic Games is the proof of the strength of human spirit and an inspiration to us all.

"Greatness is not hidden in our limitations but in how we rise above them. You are the best example of this," also said Prime Minister Golob at his meeting with the Slovenian Paralympic team in Paris.

Damijan Lazar, the President of the Sports Federation for the Disabled of Slovenia – Slovenian Paralympic Committee, said that para athletes had often been overlooked and had waited for years to receive such a high-level visit. "The fact is that our athletes prove themselves and represent Slovenia at the highest level, and we are proud of their results, but they are, unfortunately, often overlooked. This time we cannot complain of being overlooked and I believe that this will put our Federation one step higher," he said. "I am certain that this will make it easier to reach young people and encourage them to participate in sport systems. This is why this support means so much to us, that you are with us and support us when we need it," added Damijan Lazar.

The head of the Slovenian Paris 2024 Paralympic team, Boro Štrumbelj, said at the Prime Minister's meeting with the Paralympians, "You are the first Prime Minister in the history of independent Slovenia to visit us at Paralympic Games and this really is a great honour. The effort expended by para athletes, teams and support staff is practically identical to that of our other athletes. Except that disabled people face more difficulties, for example to even get to the training. So this honour means a lot to us."

The head of the national team also said that they were proud to represent the Slovenian colours at this big competition and expressed his hope that such visits would also occur at future Paralympic Games.

Before leaving Paris this evening, Prime Minister Golob will attend the women's sitting volleyball match between Slovenia and Canada.

Para sports have a long tradition in Slovenia. To date, Slovenian Paralympians have won 52 medals, 51 of them at Summer and one at Winter Paralympics. In this collection are 14 golds won at Summer Paralympics. Slovenian Paralympians have won most medals in archery, swimming, table tennis and athletics. In the latter, Pavla Sitar won the first gold medal in 1972 in Heidelberg, Germany. Franjo Izlakar and Jože Banfi hold the record with six medals each. The first medal, a silver, was won in 1972 by Jože Okoren in discus throw.