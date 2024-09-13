Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Global Market Size, Share, and Analysis 2024-2033

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Size, Share, and Analysis 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024

The veterinary anesthesia equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.79 billion in 2023 to $0.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing pet ownership, growing livestock industry, rising prevalence of chronic diseases in pets, rising awareness of the importance of pain management in animals, growing demand for quality of life treatments for animals, government support for veterinary research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The veterinary anesthesia equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing veterinary specialization, rising pet healthcare expenditure, growing importance of pain management in animals, globalization of veterinary services.

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market

Rising pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary anesthesia equipment market in the coming years. Pet ownership is the act of keeping a tamed animal, such as a cat, dog, bird, fish, or similar small animal, and providing for its needs. Pet ownership entails obligations such as providing food, water, housing, physical activity, and healthcare for the animal. Veterinary anesthetic equipment is essential to pet ownership since it ensures the security of pets throughout surgical operations. The need for veterinary anesthetic equipment is predicted to rise as the number of pets grows.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market include JD medical, Midmark Corporation, Smiths medical, Mindray Medical, Kent Scientific, Everest Veterinary Technology, Dispomed Ltd.

Major companies operating in veterinary anesthesia equipment are focusing on strategic partnerships like Respirair Global's alliance with Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. Respirair Global's collaboration with Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc aims to give greater value to veterinary anesthesia while still providing proven, trusted, and unparalleled quality delivery. The collaboration is centered on isoflurane and sevoflurane veterinary vaporizers and aspires to become a formidable new force in veterinary anesthesia.

Segments:

1) By Type: Standalone Anaesthesia Machines, Portable Anaesthesia Machines

2) By Animal Type: Small, Large

3) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Emergency Service Centres, Veterinary Homecare Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market share. The regions covered in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Definition

Veterinary anesthesia equipment refers to a type of device or instrument that is composed of a number of components that work together to support breathing and safely deliver inhalant anesthetic agents into patients' bodies to prevent pain or discomfort during surgical procedures.

