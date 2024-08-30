Nano Hearing Aids® Hosts First Company-Wide Town Hall Celebrating Milestones

New CEO Ryan Zackon Delivers Exciting Update on Business Progress

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Hearing Aids®, a leader in innovative hearing solutions proudly held its inaugural company-wide town hall meeting today, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The event was a resounding success, with CEO Ryan Zackon delivering a dynamic and forward-looking update on the current state and future prospects of the business.



The town hall, held virtually, was attended by employees from across all departments and locations, highlighting the company's commitment to fostering a cohesive and informed workforce. As a fully remote company, with team members scattered in 9 time zones, the company recognizes the value of our people and the importance of empowering them to make decisions, no matter where they sit.

“Today’s town hall represents more than just a meeting; it’s a celebration of our collective achievements and a look forward to the incredible opportunities that lie ahead,” said Ryan F. Zackon. “We’ve made remarkable strides with our products and are proud to be fully OTC compliant and thriving. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together in and am excited about the future.”

Key highlights from the town hall included:

Technological Advancements : Product Development team unveiled several groundbreaking advancements in Nano Hearing Aids' ® product lineup, emphasizing the company’s dedication to continuous innovation and superior user experience.

: Product Development team unveiled several groundbreaking advancements in Nano Hearing Aids' product lineup, emphasizing the company’s dedication to continuous innovation and superior user experience. Market Expansion : Sales team shared updates on the company’s successful entry into new markets and details about Mr. Zackon upcoming global business development trip.

: Sales team shared updates on the company’s successful entry into new markets and details about Mr. Zackon upcoming global business development trip. Employee Recognition : Special recognition was given to outstanding employees and teams whose contributions have significantly impacted the company’s growth and success.

: Special recognition was given to outstanding employees and teams whose contributions have significantly impacted the company’s growth and success. Leadership Access: Mr. Zackon unveiled an internal e-mail address that allows our global team to communicate directly with our c-suite as a way to encourage dialogue and idea sharing.

The event also included a Q&A session, allowing employees to engage directly with leadership and voice their thoughts and questions. The interactive nature of the town hall fostered a sense of unity and alignment among the team.

Nano Hearing Aids® remains committed to its mission of enhancing auditory health for those with mild to moderate hearing loss through innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

The company’s inaugural town hall is a testament to its dedication to transparency, employee engagement, and shared success.

About Nano Hearing Aids®

Nano Hearing Aids® has been a leader in hearing aid technology for over 7 years, known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach. All Nano products are OTC compliant, and FDA registered. With the launch of Audacity™, Nano Hearing Aids® continues to revolutionize the market, delivering products that offer exceptional quality and value.

For more information about Nano Hearing Aids® and its latest updates, please visit www.nanohearingaids.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f441f2c-66c8-4714-a321-2ffad8ac446a

Nano Hearing Aids® Town Hall Photo Nano employees from around the global gather on a virtual town hall

