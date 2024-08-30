Minister Senzo Mchunu: Release of the Quarterly Crime Statistics

Acknowledgements and Introduction

Today, I address you at a crucial juncture, as we release the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year and the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year. We have had a busy start to the year, with the national and provincial elections having taken place in May, which resulted in the delay of the release for the last quarter of the previous financial year – these will be made available on our website.

These numbers tell a sobering story, reflecting the severity of the challenges we face. These numbers represent more than just figures on a page; they reflect the lived realities of our citizens—their fears, their losses, and their hopes for a safer tomorrow.

The data is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. We are confronted with a crisis that threatens the safety of our communities and undermines the stability of our nation. Contact crimes, in particular, are wreaking havoc and instilling fear. This is unacceptable, and we must confront this challenge with unwavering resolve and strategic precision.

Analysis of statistics

Crime is generally on the increase, crimes that should worry us most are: murder, rape, hijacking, kidnapping for ransom payments, and extortion. Four of the nine provinces recorded increases in murder cases, with the highest increase recorded in the Western Cape, followed by North West, then the Eastern Cape and Limpopo. All the top 30 stations for murder were in only four provinces, namely Western Cape (11 stations), KwaZulu-Natal (8), Eastern Cape (6) and Gauteng (5). The leading stations among them were Nyanga, followed by Inanda, Umlazi, Khayelitsha and Harare.

If we look at the ratio of murders committed, per capita per province, (that is, ratio per 100 000 of the population), the Eastern Cape stands at 17.6%, followed by the Western Cape at 15.3 %, then KwaZulu-Natal at 12.3% and lastly, Gauteng at 8.3%. It is worth noting that the Limpopo province recorded 3.3% per capita, making it the safest province in as far as murder is concerned.

The analysis of place of occurrence for murders in the first quarter crime statistics showed that majority of the murders occurred in public places. This was the case among all provinces, with the exception of Northern Cape, where the majority of the murders occurred at the residential premises of either the perpetrator or victim. Other prevalent places of occurrence for murder include liquor outlets and shebeens, agricultural premises, business premises, public transport premises and spaza/tuck shops.

When we look at the causative factors for cases with five and more counts, a murder was reported in Ezakheni police station, in KZN, where twelve people were travelling in a bakkie, when another vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire at the bakkie. Six succumbed to their injuries, four were injured and taken to the hospital and two were unharmed.

In another mass shooting incident, which was reported at the Willowvale police station in the Eastern Cape, six occupants (five males including a child and one female) were shot dead in a Mazda 3 vehicle. These are indeed disturbing incidents which we need to ensure do not happen again.

A total of 9 farms murders have been reported, where four victims were farmers, and 3 were farm dwellers. These are crucial stakeholders and we will ensure that we work with the farming community as we address this challenge.

We send our children to school to learn, and we thus expect that such environments are safe and conducive for learning; 91 incidents of rape were reported as having taken place at an educational institution, while 12 murders were reported.

The most frequently used instrument in committing murders were firearms, particularly in KZN, Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. Firearms are then followed by knives and sharp objects. Knives were the preferred weapon of choice to commit murder in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

Last night, about four suspected extortionists were shot dead in Milnerton by police after they opened fire on them, four other suspects were injured. It is believed that these individuals were on their way to commit a mass shooting as a number of firearms and ammunition were seized.

We are approaching the month of September, which is a month of dual significance in our calendar as the SAPS. It is not only a time for us to remember our fallen heroes but also Police Safety Month – a crucial period where we emphasise the importance of safeguarding our own members. A total number of 21 officers were killed in the first quarter (16 off duty and 5 on duty officers), with the largest number of officers being from the Eastern Cape (5), KZN (4) Western Cape (4). We will ensure that our personnel receive the support and resources they need to perform their duties safely and effectively. Their courage and resilience must be matched by our commitment to their safety.

Carjackings have increased in the Eastern and Western Cape, with sedans, hatchbacks and coupe’s being the most hijacked vehicles, with Nyanga police station having had the most number of reported carjacking cases, whilst the Kwazakele police station in Gqeberha registered 81 cases of carjackings, marking the increase to be 43 in the first quarter.

When you compare the two periods we are reporting on today, the number of Cash-In-Transit heists in KZN, Eastern Cape and Gauteng are still a concern, although the overall number has reduced. We will be meeting with various cash in transit companies to discuss measures aimed at curbing this crime.

We have been reading about kidnappings and extortion cases in the media; 135 cases of kidnapping for ransom were recorded in the first quarter, with Gauteng and KZN accounting for 81 and 15 cases respectively.

7th Administration Ministry Prorities

The Ministry's priorities for the 7th Administration are clear and resolute:

Bringing crime levels down: this is our number 1 priority, to protect the citizens of South Africa and make them feel safe again.

Professionalisation of the Police Service and uprooting of corruption within the SAPS: We are committed to enhancing the professionalism of the South African Police Service (SAPS). This entails rigorous training, a clear code of conduct, and a culture of excellence. Our officers must be equipped not only with the best practices but also with the highest standards of ethical behavior. There are a number of recent criminal activities, which have featured the involvement of police members – understand us to be saying, no corruption of any kind will be tolerated within the SAPS throughout the various ranks.

Investment in Technology: In our fight against crime, technology is a critical ally. We are investing in advanced tools and systems that enhance our investigative capabilities and improve our response times. Technology will be at the forefront of our efforts to combat crime more efficiently and effectively.

Capacitation of the Crime Intelligence Unit: Our crime intelligence capabilities are being strengthened to provide better insights and strategic advantages in the fight against criminal networks. Enhanced intelligence is key to anticipating and countering criminal activities before they escalate.

Successes to date

While the statistics give us a clear picture of where we stand in as far as crime is concerned, there have been a number of notable successes:

Drug Busts: We have carried out significant operations targeting drug syndicates, leading to the seizure of substantial quantities of illegal narcotics. These actions disrupt the drug trade and protect our communities from the devastating effects of drug abuse.

Successful Rescues: Our officers have executed daring and successful rescues of kidnapped individuals, with the recent one being of Pastor Mashudu from the Free State and his wife. These operations demonstrate the bravery and skill of our police force and provide a glimmer of hope in the face of a troubling situation.

Specialised Unit Deployment: In response to the rising crime levels in Mthatha and Gqeberha, particularly extortion, we have deployed officials from specialised units to these areas. This targeted intervention aims to address specific challenges and bring relief to communities experiencing heightened crime rates.

The Ministry recognises that combating crime requires a holistic approach. We will collaborate with sister departments—such as the Department of Social Development, the Department of Justice, Correctional Services, and Basic Education. Together, we will map out areas of cooperation, implementing a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to tackle the root causes of crime and build safer communities. We are signing a Cooperation Agreement later today, with the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town, which will outline our shared commitment to fighting crime and building a safer environment for all residents of Cape Town and the Western Cape. We will be implementing this model throughout the country.

To the people of South Africa, I assure you: we are unwavering in our commitment to fight crime and restore safety. We will not rest until every South African can walk the streets without fear. To our police officers, I extend my deepest gratitude. Your dedication, bravery, and commitment are the bedrock of our efforts.

We stand united in this fight. Together with our partners and communities, we will confront these challenges head-on and work tirelessly to ensure that South Africa is a place where all can feel safe and secure once again.

Thank you.