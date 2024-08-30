Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“Dorad”), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) (“Ellomay Luzon Energy”).



On August 30, 2024, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “Luzon Group”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad’s financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad’s unaudited revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2024 – approximately NIS 659 million.

Dorad’s unaudited operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024 – approximately NIS 87.5 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of June, July, August and September; the winter season – the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to May, October and November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which include the intermediate months of April and May and the summer month of June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future or comparable to second quarter results in the past.

The financial statements of Dorad include a note concerning the war situation in Israel, which commenced on October 7, 2023, stating that Dorad estimated, based on the information it had as of August 15, 2024 (the date of approval of Dorad’s financial statements as of June 30, 2024), that the current events and the security escalation in Israel have an impact on its results but that the impact on its short-term business results will be immaterial. Dorad further notes that as this event is not under the control of Dorad, and factors such as the continuation of the war and hostilities or their cessation may affect Dorad’s assessments, as of the date of the financial statements, Dorad is unable to assess the extent of the impact of the war on its business activities and on its medium and long-term results. Dorad continues to regularly monitor the developments and is examining the effects on its operations and the value of its assets.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 and as of and for each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:

Approximately 335.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW photovoltaic plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and approximately 9.95 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;

A photovoltaic plant with installed capacity of approximately 10 MW in the Lazio Region, Italy that is ready for connection to the grid;

Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that is construction a photovoltaic plant (18 MW) in Italy;

Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL (15.06 MW), Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL (87.2 MW), Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL (54.77 MW), Ellomay Solar Italy Nine SRL (8 MW) and Ellomay Solar Italy Fifteen SRL (10 MW) that are developing photovoltaic projects in Italy that have reached “ready to build” status; and

Fairfield Solar Project, LLC (13.44 MW), Malakoff Solar I, LLC (6.96 MW) and Malakoff Solar II, LLC (6.96 MW), that are constructing photovoltaic plants and Mexia Solar I, LLC (5.6 MW), Mexia Solar II, LLC (5.6 MW), and Talco Solar, LLC (10.3 MW), that are developing photovoltaic projects that have reached “ready to build” status, all in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com .

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company’s plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities and political and economic conditions generally in Israel, regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad’s facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s and Dorad’s business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position

June 30 June 30 December 31 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 218,067 176,779 219,246 Trade receivables and accrued income 316,374 242,670 211,866 Other receivables 50,867 14,181 12,095 Financial derivatives 2,785 4,431 - Total current assets 588,093 438,061 443,207 Non-current assets Restricted deposit 526,392 537,337 522,319 Prepaid expenses 29,043 31,074 30,053 Fixed assets 3,017,054 3,173,760 3,106,550 Intangible assets 8,114 7,765 7,653 Right of use assets 54,403 56,886 55,390 Total non-current assets 3,635,006 3,806,822 3,721,965 Total assets 4,223,099 4,244,883 4,165,172 Current liabilities Current maturities of loans from banks 308,069 293,414 299,203 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,870 4,749 4,787 Trade payables 236,691 172,233 166,089 Other payables 10,005 12,710 31,446 Total current liabilities 559,635 483,106 501,525 Non-current liabilities Loans from banks 1,874,385 2,115,016 1,995,909 Other Long-term liabilities 10,826 14,975 12,943 Long-term lease liabilities 49,023 51,032 47,618 Provision for dismantling and restoration 36,002 50,000 38,985 Deferred tax liabilities 306,840 237,126 278,095 Liabilities for employee benefits, net 160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities 2,277,236 2,468,309 2,373,710 Equity Share capital 11 11 11 Share premium 642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders 3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings 740,270 647,510 643,979 Total equity 1,386,228 1,293,468 1,289,937 Total liabilities and equity 4,223,099 4,244,883 4,165,172





Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Income

For the six months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended June 30

June 30

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues 1,269,902 1,254,471 659,020 606,155 2,722,396 Operating costs of the Power Plant Energy costs 290,785 261,490 159,701 137,416 583,112 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services 567,671 592,821 304,480 275,659 1,244,646 Depreciation and amortization 115,719 118,864 60,205 62,518 242,104 Other operating costs 82,766 80,718 40,297 46,547 186,024 Total operating costs of Power Plant 1,056,941 1,053,893 564,683 522,140 2,255,886 Profit from operating the Power Plant 212,961 200,578 94,337 84,015 466,510 General and administrative expenses 16,727 14,093 6,853 7,499 27,668 Other income - - - - 39 Operating profit 196,234 186,485 87,484 76,516 438,881 Financing income 31,884 36,190 19,005 16,968 45,286 Financing expenses 103,082 125,719 66,686 66,638 209,773 Financing expenses, net 71,198 89,529 47,681 49,670 164,487 Profit before taxes on income 125,036 96,956 39,803 26,846 274,394 Tax on Income 28,745 22,110 9,149 5,969 63,079 Profit for the period 96,291 74,846 30,654 20,877 211,315







Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

Capital reserve for activities Share Share with Retained capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Balance as at January 1, 2024 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937 Net profit for the period - - - 96,291 96,291 Balance as at June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 740,270 1,386,228





For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Balance as at January 1, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622 Net profit for the period - - - 74,846 74,846 Balance as at June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 647,510 1,293,468





For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Balance as at April 1, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 709,616 1,355,574 Net profit for the period - - - 30,654 30,654 Balance as at June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 740,270 1,386,228





For the three months ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Balance as at April 1, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 626,633 1,272,591 Net profit for the period - - - 20,877 20,877 Balance as at June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 647,510 1,293,468





Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (cont’d)

Capital reserve for activities Share Share with Retained capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the year ended December 31, 2023 (Audited) Balance as at January 1, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622 Dividend distributed - - - (140,000) (140,000) Net profit for the year - - - 211,315 211,315 Balance as at December 31, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937







Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended June 30

June 30

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Net cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the period 96,291 74,846 30,654 20,877 211,315 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization and fuel consumption 122,342 119,486 62,964 62,695 245,566 Taxes on income 28,745 22,110 9,149 5,969 63,079 Financing expenses, net 71,198 89,529 47,681 49,670 164,487 222,285 231,125 119,794 118,334 473,132 Change in trade receivables (104,508) (4,089) (135,191) (57,981) 26,715 Change in other receivables (43,921) 18,628 (39,428) 5,043 20,714 Change in trade payables 58,122 (78,308) 67,028 (10,795) (115,976) Change in other payables (3,942) 1,271 (9,896) (6,504) 2,507 Change in other long-term liabilities (2,117) (2,554) (736) (951) (4,586) (96,366) (65,052) (118,223) (71,188) (70,626) Net cash flows from operating activities 222,210 240,919 32,225 68,023 613,821 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Proceeds from (investment in) settlement of financial derivatives (1,050) 3,074 346 1,902 8,884 Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset 5,148 - 2,411 - - Decrease in long- term restricted deposits 17,500 - - - 40,887 Investment in fixed assets (32,136) (36,157) (15,067) (21,945) (102,082) Investment in intangible assets (1,469) (2,317) (1,057) (1,500) (3,162) Interest received 19,578 13,796 10,020 7,772 33,501 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 7,571 (21,604) (3,347) (13,771) (21,972) Net cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of lease liability principal (218) (212) (119) (113) (4,817) Repayment of loans from banks (141,966) (130,987) (141,966) (130,987) (253,382) Dividends paid (17,500) - - - (122,500) Interest paid (72,755) (76,985) (72,559) (76,835) (151,220) Net cash flows used in financing activities (232,439) (208,184) (214,644) (207,935) (531,919) Net increase (decrease) incash and cash equivalents for the period (2,658) 11,131 (185,766) (153,683) 59,930 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 1,479 14,167 4,237 6,579 7,835 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 219,246 151,481 399,596 323,883 151,481 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 218,067 176,779 218,067 176,779 219,246

