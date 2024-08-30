SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 30, 2024.

OKX Wallet Team to Host X Spaces on "How Do You Leave a Legacy Onchain?"

The OKX Wallet Team is set to host an intriguing X Spaces discussion on the topic "How Do You Leave a Legacy Onchain?" Those interested can tune into the X Spaces session here.

Event details:



Date: August 30, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM UTC

Platform: X Spaces (formerly Twitter Spaces)

Guest Speakers: @ForbesWeb3 @tahaahmed @gabriele_qbx @julian_kip @LadyTraderRa @MarketAcross @HumanLevelJen



Participants will explore the concept of leaving a lasting impact in the decentralized world and discuss innovative ways to create and preserve one's legacy using blockchain technology.

This announcement comes after OKX announced its partnership with Forbes to enable OKX Wallet users to fast-track their applications for the members-only Legacy Pass NFT, a digital collectible that unites content creators, builders and innovators in Web3.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.