ComplyCube is the First UK DIATF-certified IDSP Delivering Real-time Driver Licensing Agency Checks

ComplyCube is proud to announce that it has become the first UK DIATF-certified identity verification platform to offer real-time checks through the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) API.

The new DVLA API integration enables businesses to verify driving license validity, check for infractions and penalties, and assess vehicle type restrictions.

With real-time DVLA checks, we deliver unmatched accuracy and security in driver verification.” — Mohamed Alsalehi, ComplyCube CTO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyCube , a RegTech100 recognized global leader in Identity Verification (IDV) solutions, is proud to announce that it has become the first UK DIATF-certified identity verification platform to offer real-time checks through the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) API. This innovative integration enhances the platform’s capability to deliver precise and secure driver verification services, particularly benefiting industries such as MaaS, where comprehensive driver background checks are essential.In 2023, the transportation sector was identified as one of the top five industries most impacted by identity fraud, underscoring the critical need for effective identity verification and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. Addressing this challenge, ComplyCube’s integration with the DVLA API allows businesses to instantly verify driver information directly from the DVLA’s authoritative database. This real-time access ensures that the data is accurate and current and significantly reduces the potential for identity fraud.The DVLA, a UK government organization responsible for maintaining driver and vehicle records, provides a crucial service through its API by enabling verification of key driver data points. With this integration, ComplyCube allows businesses to confirm the validity of driving licenses, check for records of infractions and penalties, and assess any restrictions on the types of vehicles a driver is permitted to operate. This comprehensive verification process is vital for ensuring both the competency and the authenticity of the drivers’ identity information.Mohamed Alsalehi, Chief Technology Officer at ComplyCube, emphasized the importance of this development, stating, “With real-time DVLA checks, we deliver unmatched accuracy and security in driver verification. This integration showcases our dedication to providing top-tier security by leveraging the most reliable sources to combat fraud and ensure full compliance for our clients.”ComplyCube’s Driver Verification solution, now enhanced by the DVLA integration, facilitates rapid and precise driver screening. This is particularly crucial for sectors such as Mobility as a Service (MaaS) , vehicle hire, fleet management, logistics, delivery, and ride-hailing, where driver suitability and competence are critical for safety and compliance. The integration allows for a full background check, ensuring that only qualified and legitimate drivers are cleared, thereby enhancing safety and trust."Our integration with the DVLA API is transformative for the Mobility industry," said Harry Varatharasan, Chief Product Officer at ComplyCube. "By enabling real-time checks, we empower businesses to make quick, informed decisions, which in turn enhances safety and builds customer trust. This advancement aligns perfectly with our mission to build trust at scale by providing robust identity verification solutions that help our clients safeguard their operations and customers."As a UK DIATF-certified IDSP, ComplyCube continues to lead the way in offering advanced identity verification solutions that meet the evolving needs of various industries. By integrating with authoritative sources like the DVLA and expanding its coverage in the US with the AAMVA, ComplyCube strengthens its commitment to protecting businesses against fraud and ensuring regulatory compliance globally.With capabilities ranging from advanced document verification and biometric checks to Right to Work, DBS checks, and AML screening, ComplyCube’s platform stands out as a reliable and comprehensive solution for businesses seeking secure and reliable driver verification. The integration with the DVLA API is the latest enhancement to its suite of services, reinforcing ComplyCube’s position as a leader in the identity verification space.As ComplyCube expands its global footprint, its AI-powered SaaS platform remains at the forefront of the identity verification industry, helping businesses navigate complex regulatory environments and protect against fraud.About ComplyCubeComplyCube is a leading SaaS and API platform specializing in Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. ComplyCube offers a comprehensive, ISO-certified platform known for rapid omnichannel integration, serving a global market across various industries. With user-friendly solutions, including Low/No-Code options, APIs, Mobile SDKs, and CRM Integrations, ComplyCube continues to be a top choice for businesses seeking reliable, secure, and scalable identity verification and compliance solutions.About DVLAThe Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is a UK government agency responsible for maintaining drivers' and vehicle' registers. The DVLA API allows authorized third parties to access real-time driving license data for identity verification and other purposes, ensuring accuracy and compliance with UK regulations.Visit www.complycube.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.