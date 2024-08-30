Ilham Aliyev received delegation from Grand National Assembly of Türkiye

AZERBAIJAN, August 30 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

On August 30, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.

The head of state congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his birthday, wishing him good health and continued success...

30 August 2024, 12:48