USAO-Eastern District of Arkansas Announces Investigation Into Largest Pharmacy Ring in DEA History

Today, U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross for the Eastern District of Arkansas held a press conference to announce a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation that targeted the largest known pharmacy burglary ring in DEA history. Over 50 defendants are allegedly responsible for over 200 burglaries in 31 states, mostly targeting small, ‘mom-and-pop’ pharmacies.

