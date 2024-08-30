Sport, Arts and Culture on upcoming Fiba U18 Afrobasket 2024 Tournament

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, under the leadership of Minister Gayton McKenzie and in association with Basketball South Africa (BSA), is pleased to inform members of the media about the upcoming FIBA U18 AfroBasket 2024 tournament.

This exciting event is set to feature 12 male and 12 female national basketball teams divided into the following three groups:

Women’s Afrobasket:

Group A: South Africa, Tunisia, Cameroon, Rwanda

Group B: Mali, Morocco, Zambia, Angola

Group C: Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria

Men’s Afrobasket:

Group A: Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Senegal

Group B: Egypt, Angola, Uganda, Nigeria

Group C: South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, Rwanda

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals. The finalists will earn a spot in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup scheduled for Switzerland in 2025

Tournament Details:

Date: 1 – 14 September 2024

Venue: Rembrandt Hall, Sports complex Pretoria

Members of the media should stay tuned for more updates so that they can cover the tournament in support of the future stars of African basketball.

To Secure event participation and accreditation please register on the following link:

https://accreditation.fiba.com/fiba-publicregistration/en-US/Account/Lo…

Media Enquiries:

Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs

Media Liaison Officer – Office of the Minister

Cell: 061 300 2963

E-mail: CassidayR@dsac.gov.za

Keabetswe Ndlovu

Chief Technical Officer – LOQdown

Cell: 079 962 1928

E-mail: kb@loqdown.com