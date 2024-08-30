[Pangyo Accelerating] The 8th PanPan Day & L&M Enterprise Open Innovation Day Connected Startups and Corporations

The 8th PanPan Day Event Commemoration Photo The 8th PanPan Day Event Presentation Session The 8th PanPan Day Event 1:1 Meetup Scene

The event explored collaboration opportunities between startups in Gyeonggi-do and large and medium-sized enterprises to energize the innovation ecosystem.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 22nd, the ‘8th PanPan Day & L&M(Large and Medium) Enterprise Open Innovation Day’ was successfully held at the multipurpose hall on the second floor of the Pangyo Startup Campus. The event was designed to explore collaboration opportunities between promising startups in Gyeonggi Province and large and medium-sized enterprises and to energize the innovation ecosystem.Companies like Hoban Construction, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Mastercard, Yanolja, and Toss participated in the event, which included a ‘reverse pitching’ session where the collaboration needs of each company and actual open innovation cases were presented.Reverse pitching is a concept opposite to traditional pitching. Typically, pitching involves entrepreneurs or companies presenting their ideas, products, or services to investors or customers to attract funding or seek cooperation. In contrast, in reverse pitching, investors or large corporations explain their ‘demands or needs’, and startups or individuals who can provide matching solutions submit proposals.The goal of reverse pitching is for investors or large corporations to actively seek solutions for the technologies, products, or services they need, creating win-win opportunities for both parties. From the startup’s perspective, it provides a chance to find a partner with actual demand and offer a solution tailored to specific needs.Twenty-six startups participated in the event, where each company presented its resources and potential for support and explored practical collaboration methods. In-depth discussions occurred between startups and large and medium-sized enterprises, particularly in the 1:1 meetup sessions. Various combinations, such as Daewoong Pharmaceutical with ‘ Nexspot Solution ’ and Mastercard with ‘Fairy,’ explored possibilities for customized business cooperation.Representatives from large and medium-sized enterprises stated, “The combination of startups’ creative ideas and the resources of large corporations can create new business models,” and “This event has provided an opportunity for closer collaboration.”PanPan Day operates various programs to energize the startup ecosystem in the Pangyo area, and this event is expected to be an important stepping stone for fostering startup growth through cooperation with large corporations.Various startups participated in this 8th edition of PanPan Day, showcasing their innovative solutions and technologies. The participating startups were recognized for their unique technological capabilities and business models.VoiceMatch operates an online open market for trading voices and speech, providing a platform enabling the commercial utilization of various voices.Fairy offers CRM marketing solutions based on user online data. The company analyzes customer data to develop tailored marketing strategies, helping businesses strengthen customer relationships.BeyondEx uses artificial intelligence technology to provide a video content-based travel itinerary creation service. Its innovative feature automatically constructs personalized travel itineraries for travelers. JL Standard combines QR codes with AI digital twin services in memorial spaces, providing a new way to honor the deceased. Mbiometherapeutics develops functional food ingredients using natural substances and microbiomes, conducting various biometric research for health enhancement.At the event, these startups laid the groundwork for further growth through collaboration with large corporations, exploring new business opportunities based on their innovative ideas and technological capabilities.Lee Bong Hee, COO of JABLY Inc., who attended the event, said, “Today, we got a good explanation about how to proceed with the parts we would like to develop when working with large corporations. We seem to have found answers on how to unfold our planned platform service in the future, which was very valuable.”

