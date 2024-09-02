Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market 2024 To Reach $135.23 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.2%

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON, UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ethylene-petrochemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $105.31 billion in 2023 to $110.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for plastics and other petrochemicals, growing population and urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, increasing awareness of the benefits of ethylene-petrochemicals, feedstock availability, economic expansion .

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ethylene-petrochemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $135.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding industrialization, growing demand for sustainable ethylene-petrochemicals, growing popularity of bio-based ethylene-petrochemicals, consumer lifestyle changes, growing production of consumer goods, demand from automotive industry.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3862&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market

The growing automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the ethylene petrochemical market going forward. The automotive industry is a sector that encompasses numerous organizations and firms involved in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and maintenance of motor vehicles. Ethylene petrochemicals, especially in the form of polyethylene, contribute significantly to the automotive industry by providing lightweight solutions, versatile materials for various components, and supporting advancements in safety and sustainability.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the ethylene-petrochemicals market include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Corporation, Clariant International Ltd.

Major companies operating in the ethylene petrochemical market are focusing on developing innovative technology, such as the Integrated Olefin Suite (IOS), to sustain their position in the market. Integrated Olefin Suite typically refers to a facility or complex in the petrochemical industry that is designed to produce olefins, which are a class of hydrocarbons including ethylene and propylene.

Segments:

1) By Feedstock: Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Other Feedstocks

2) By Application: Polyethylene, Ethylene oxide, Ethylene benzene, Ethylene dichloride, Vinyl Acetate, Alpha Olefins

3) By End User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Agrochemical, Textile

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading TheMarket

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene-petrochemicals market in 2023. Middle East was the second-largest region in the global ethylene-petrochemicals market. The regions covered in the ethylene-petrochemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Definition

Ethylene petrochemical refers to an acyclic hydrocarbon which is a colorless, flammable gas with a faint sweet and musky odor when it's pure. It is the simplest alkene widely used in industry and is also a plant hormone.

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ethylene-petrochemicals market size, ethylene-petrochemicals market driversand trends, ethylene-petrochemicals market major players, ethylene-petrochemicals competitors' revenues, ethylene-petrochemicals market positioning, and ethylene-petrochemicals market growth across geographies. The ethylene-petrochemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 202

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benzene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.